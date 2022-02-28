ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Amanda Seyfried used ‘the only money I had’ on ‘Mean Girls’ premiere dresses

By Margaret Abrams
Page Six
Page Six
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iDwos_0eRX5npA00
ABC: Getty Images

That’s so not fetch.

Amanda Seyfried revisited the beginning of her career and the “Mean Girls” premieres she attended without help from any stylists.

The “Dropout” star told Jimmy Kimmel that she picked out her own dresses for the 2004 red carpets and even did her own makeup.

The 36-year-old actress said, “I did not have a stylist, I used the only money I had to buy a dress. There were two premieres and so I had to buy two dresses because you have to wear different dresses.”

Kimmel showed pictures of her two questionable early aughts red carpet ensembles while she cringed. “I didn’t know any of the rules, so I was wearing a white bra, black underwear and no slip. I paid $600 for that dress,” the star said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qVtXV_0eRX5npA00
Amanda Seyfried at the “Mean Girls” New York City premiere with Jonathan Bennett and Lacey Chabert.

Before achieving teen drama superstardom, she was featured in print ads for Limited Too alongside Leighton Meester, appeared on “Sweet Valley High series” books as a cover model, and was a soap star on “As the World Turns” and “All My Children,” though “Mean Girls” was her first film role.

She joked that she “couldn’t even afford a ride home,” because of the expenses. Luckily, the premiere was in New York, so she ended up walking.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CubjP_0eRX5npA00
Amanda Seyfried in her second “Mean Girls” premiere dress.

When Kimmel asked why she didn’t request for the studio to provide premiere outfits she explained that at the time she “didn’t ever ask anything because I thought I was in the way.”

As a mom of two she now says it’s “not the way I want to raise my daughter.”

Comments / 0

Related
E! News

Zoë Kravitz' Dress for The Batman Premiere Will Make You Say Holy Smokes

Watch: Zoe Kravitz Rocks Bat-Inspired Look at "The Batman" Premiere. Zoë Kravitz served up serious style on red carpet for the London premiere of The Batman held at BFI IMAX Waterloo on Feb. 23. The 33-year-old actress, who plays Catwoman/Selina Kyle in the superhero film, made heads turn in a sultry black Saint Laurent gown featuring a scalloped neckline and sexy underboob cut-outs.
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Reese Witherspoon Gets Surrealist in Strapless Sash Dress and Sharp Pumps at 2022 SAG Awards

Click here to read the full article. Reese Witherspoon brought a surrealist take to her razor-sharp red carpet style for the 2022 SAG Awards on Sunday night in Santa Monica, Calif. The actress is nominated for two trophies for her work on the second season of Apple TV’s “The Morning Show”: Outstanding Ensemble in a Drama Series and Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series. While stepping out for the awards, the “Legally Blonde” star pose in a black midi-length dress by Schiaparelli. The Daniel Roseberry-designed number featured a strapless silhouette with a swirl-shaped neckline, as well as a...
SANTA MONICA, CA
In Style

Jennifer Garner Wore a Halter Gown With a High Leg Slit

Jennifer Garner is one of the most relatable celebrities out there — from her hilarious Instagram to her errand-running ensembles. But the actress just traded in her usualy functional fashion for a sophisticated red carpet look and we can't get enough. On Monday night, the actress attended the New...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jimmy Kimmel
Person
Amanda Seyfried
Person
Leighton Meester
Us Weekly

Selena Gomez Shows Off Her Before and After Transformation Ahead of the 2022 SAG Awards

Look at her now! Selena Gomez offered a glimpse at how she prepared for the 2022 SAG Awards — and the singer brought her A-game!. In an Instagram video posted by fashion stylist Kate Young on Sunday, February 27, the actress, 29, looked comfortable in a no-makeup look and a simple pink sweater before transforming into her stunning black Oscar de la Renta black column gown. Gomez paired the dress with a jaw dropping diamond necklace and kept her hair in a bun with a black ribbon.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Business Times

Jessica Biel, Justin Timberlake To End Their Marriage Due To Massive Fight Before Christmas

Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake reportedly are heading for a split as they fight just before Christmas Day that may lead to the end of their marriage. OK! magazine (Feb. 14 issue) claimed that the couple has been feuding over their living arrangements. Timberlake allegedly wants to stay in Los Angeles, but Biel has decided that it would be best for them to live in Montana.
RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mean Girls#Red Carpet
Vogue Magazine

This Awards Season, the Red Carpet Belongs to Kirsten Dunst

Earlier this morning, Kirsten Dunst secured her first Oscar nomination for best supporting actress, for her role in Jane Campion’s The Power of the Dog. (The actor joins fellow stars Judi Dench, Ariana DeBose, Jessie Buckley, and Aunjanue Ellis in the category.) Ahead of the grand ceremony on March 27, all of these Hollywood A-listers will be making their rounds at the various awards season ceremonies—and we’re highly anticipating Dunst’s fashion choices in particular. After all, nobody does red carpet whimsy quite like Dunst.
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Footwear News

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith Make the Perfect Pair in Matching Navy Outfits at 2022 SAG Awards

Click here to read the full article. Will and Jada Pinkett Smith proved they still make the perfect pair on the red carpet—matching outfits included—at the 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday night in California. Smith is notably nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role for his starring role in the drama film “King Richard.” Pinkett Smith arrived in a sweeping navy blue Gareth Pugh dress, which included a dramatic bunched skirt. The vintage number featured structured shoulders and two lightly contrasting black sleeves, creating a layered edgy moment. She gave the dynamic gown an...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Glamour

Selena Gomez Went Barefoot While Presenting at the SAG Awards

No shirt, no shoes, no service? Not if you’re Selena Gomez!. On February 27, Gomez attended the 2022 SAG Awards to represent her series Only Murders in the Building, which was nominated for best ensemble in a comedy series. The Hollywood star looked phenomenal in an Oscar de la Renta gown, Bulgari jewels, and Christian Louboutin heels, but she did take a little stumble on the silver carpet ahead of the ceremony. Heels are hard, okay?!
CELEBRITIES
AOL Corp

Salma Hayek stranded on SAG Awards stage because Michael Keaton was in the bathroom

There was an awkward moment at the SAG Awards on Sunday when Michael Keaton won, but he wasn’t in the room. Keaton scored the award for Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series for his role in Dopesick. After announcing his name, presenter Salma Hayek was left just looking around. After several seconds, Hayek started getting self-conscious.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Michelle Obama looks so much like daughter Malia in remarkable throwback photo

Michelle Obama has shared a gorgeous throwback picture from 1991 - and she looks so much like her eldest daughter Malia in the snap. "I was just Michelle Robinson, an assistant to Mayor Daley at City Hall," Michelle shared of the picture, taken by Antonio Dickey, a Black photographer whom Michelle is celebrating as part of Black History Month.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Jennifer Garner pays tribute to 'forever' Valentine Jessica Biel

Jennifer Garner celebrated Valentine's Day with a special Galentines shout-out on social media featuring a fellow Hollywood star. The actress took to Instagram to repost an Instagram Story from friend Jessica Biel, who shared a still from their 2010 film together, Valentine's Day. WATCH: Jennifer Garner shares health fears over...
CELEBRITIES
Ok Magazine

Justin Timberlake & Jessica Biel At Their 'Breaking Point' As Singer Reaches Out To Ex Britney Spears To Talk About 'The Old Days'

Longtime couple Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel may have spent much of the last year out of the public eye, but their actions still managed to raise eyebrows. In late 2021, the pair put their Hollywood Hills family home on the market for $35 million. Then, in early January, it was revealed they’d also quietly unloaded their sprawling, 5,400-square-foot penthouse in lower Manhattan for $29 million.
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Page Six

81K+
Followers
10K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

If you don't want it on Page Six, don't do it.

Comments / 0

Community Policy