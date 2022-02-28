Jefferies to donate March 2 trading revenue to Ukraine relief effort

Feb 28 (Reuters) - Jefferies Financial Group Inc (JEF.N) will donate all of its global net trading revenue on March 2 to Ukranian humanitarian relief, Chief Executive Officer Richard Handler said in an Instagram story on Monday.

The bank will donate net global trading commissions for all trading in equities, fixed income and foreign exchange by the firm's clients on the day, it said in a statement.

Jefferies will also donate $1 million to the efforts.

"Given the evolving and complicated situation in Ukraine, these contributions will be carefully allocated to qualified charities to make sure the proceeds go directly to the people most in need," the bank said.

Jefferies said it does not have offices in Ukraine and Russia.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N) said it would make an initial donation of $1 million and would match employee donations dollar-for-dollar to select humanitarian relief organizations, according to a memo seen by Reuters.

Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru and David Henry in New York; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri and Amy Caren Daniel

