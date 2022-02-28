ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

FedEx, UPS suspend services in Ukraine, Russia

By Stuart Rucker, Nexstar Media Wire, Jocelina Joiner
WJBF
WJBF
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37iFHs_0eRX5Hm200

MEMPHIS, Tenn. ( WREG ) — FedEx and UPS, two of the world’s largest shipping companies, have announced they are suspending delivery services to Ukraine and Russia as the conflict between the countries escalates.

“In light of current circumstances, we will temporarily suspend service in and out of Ukraine until further notice,” Memphis-headquartered FedEx said in a statement . “The safety of our team members is our top priority. We are closely monitoring the situation and implementing contingency plans to minimize impact.”

According to UPS and FedEx, both inbound and outbound services to Ukraine have been halted as well as deliveries to Russian destinations.

ALSO ON WJBF: Responding to the Russia attack

Atlanta-based UPS said, “Packages in transit that cannot be delivered will be returned free of charge to the sender where possible.”

The company also said it is closely monitoring the situation and will restart service “as soon as it is practical and safe to do so.”

FedEx added that Money Back Guarantees are currently suspended for all services in Europe until further notice.

UPS said its money-back guarantee does not apply “when service is affected by circumstances outside of UPS’s control.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJBF.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Business
Local
Tennessee Industry
City
Memphis, TN
Memphis, TN
Business
Memphis, TN
Industry
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fedex#Ukraine#Money Back Guarantee#Ups#Wreg#Russian#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
Russia
WJBF

Two term mayor influencing leaders in a new podcast

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Serving as Augusta’s mayor for ten years, Deke Copenhaver knows something about leadership. Now with a best selling book – The Changemaker: The Art of Building Better Leaders – Deke is stepping into a new venture with a podcast. Now live, Leadership is a Team Sport, the podcast combines Deke’s leadership […]
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

Trouble accessing Spotify? Major outage reported across nation

(ABC4) – Trying to access Spotify, but can’t? If you’re having trouble accessing these services, you’re not alone. Many users are reporting major issues with the music streaming service along with other sites including Wikipedia, Discord, Amazon Web Services, Facebook, Destiny and more. According to Downdetector, a spike in outage reports hit the web around […]
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

WJBF

11K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WJBF NewsChannel 6 reports on news, sports and weather from Augusta, Georgia and Aiken, South Carolina, plus the rest of the Central Savannah River Area

 https://www.wjbf.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy