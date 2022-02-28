ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weapons from the west vital if Ukraine is to halt Russian advance

By Dan Sabbagh Defence and security correspondent
Ukrainian soldiers last week with a Swedish-British next generation light anti-tank weapon (NLAW).

Since the outbreak of fighting last week and after years of reluctance, western countries have promised to send thousands of anti-tank and hundreds of anti-aircraft weapons to Ukraine, but they will have to get supplies to the frontline quickly if they are to be effective.

Germany in the past few days broke with decades of anti-rearmament tradition to send 1,000 anti-tank weapons and 500 Stinger anti-aircraft missile systems, while Sweden agreed to send 5,000 next generation light anti-tank weapons (NLAWs).

And over the weekend it emerged that the US, for the first time, would send the portable Stingers, badly needed if Ukraine is to prevent Russia gradually gaining air superiority as it tries to close in on Kyiv. Britain and the Netherlands have also agreed to send more weapons, although in the UK’s case details are sketchy.

British and other western officials were keen to avoid public discussion of supply lines, although Boris Johnson was pictured at RAF Brize Norton on Saturday in front of a military plane sending humanitarian and “military supplies” to Ukraine.

With Ukraine’s airspace closed to Nato planes, experts believe western supplies are being dropped off in Poland before crossing the border by land. For now, routes to key Ukrainian cities remain open, but it is not clear for how long.

Nick Reynolds, a land warfare analyst with Rusi, said “the failure of the offensive against Irpin on Sunday leaves two major highways connecting Kyiv and Poland still under Ukrainian control. Likewise, Russian forces do not seem to have been able to encircle Kharkiv, so supply lines there should remain open for now.”

That may explain why Russia has been so keen to try to take control of the north-west of Kyiv, starting with the helicopter deployment of special forces on the Hostomel airport on Thursday. But even if that were to change, other less direct routes to the capital from the south remain open.

Ukraine’s armed forces have historically been largely reliant on equipment originally made in Russia or before that the Soviet Union, but this has gradually been augmented by western weaponry over the past three years that is now deemed critical to halt the Russian tank-dominated advance.

Barack Obama was reluctant to provide Ukraine with any defensive weaponry after Russia’s seizure of Crimea in 2014 when he was president, fearing it could be escalatory, although the US did supply body armour and night vision goggles.

The US first supplied $47m (£35m) worth of sophisticated Javelin anti-tank missiles, with a range of 2.5km (1.5 miles), in 2018, although they were not at first delivered to the frontline of the conflict that was ongoing at the time in the Donbas.

But the US record of arms supply has been uneven to say the least.

In 2019, Donald Trump appeared to threaten to halt further supplies unless Ukraine’s president, Volodymyr Zelenskiy, provided information about the business dealings in the country of Joe Biden’s son Hunter. The then US president was forced to relent after a leak of the demand became public – an issue that led to his impeachment in the House, although the Senate acquitted him.

Other nations have only followed this year, including the UK in January, which sent 2,000 simpler NLAW anti-tank weapons, and Lithuania also sent some Stingers. Experts believed that Ukraine would have about 10 days worth of military supplies, making the need to resupply at all levels pressing.

It is hard to get definitive evidence of the use of western equipment in action, although a reliable report from the eastern city of Kharkiv, suggested that NLAWs had helped stop an advance of Russian armour on Thursday, the first day of fighting. “How do you say in English ‘God save the Queen?’” a Ukrainian soldier told the Daily Telegraph.

Videos are circulating on social media of a strike on a stationary Russian tank. Ukraine has so far claimed it has shot down 29 Russian planes and 29 helicopters, and taken out 191 tanks. These figures cannot be verified, but there is enough evidence of combat damage to suggest modern western weaponry is helping the defence of the country.

Maintaining the supply of western arms is therefore likely to be crucial to the defence of Ukraine.

