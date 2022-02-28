ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

California's School Mask Mandate To Be Lifted

cbslocal.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCalifornia Gov. Gavin Newsom Monday announced...

losangeles.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

Related
SFGate

The Daily 02-25-22: How bad is 'Red COVID' in California?

A protester holds an anti-vaccination sign as supporters of President Donald Trump rally to reopen California as the coronavirus pandemic continues to worsen, on May 16, 2020 in Woodland Hills, California. The protesters, organized by the activist group, Latinos 4 Trump 2020, are angry about restrictions related to the virus that causes COVID-19 disease and are calling for such restrictions regarding businesses, social distancing and recreational movement to end as soon as possible. (David McNew/Getty Images)
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Local
California Health
Local
California Government
Local
California Education
The Independent

California man held in jail for nearly six years without trial on drug murder charges

In 2016, Dennis “Spike” Wright was murdered in South Lake Tahoe, California, during a drug deal gone wrong. Harvest Davidson, 26, didn’t pull the trigger, but he’s been sitting in jail for nearly six years on murder charges, which activists say should be illegal under a recently passed state law.Mr Davidson was one of six men wanted for participation in the killing, which occurred amid a potential sale of 100 pounds of marijuana in a Tahoe hotel parking lot. The 26-year-old wasn’t present when Wright was killed — Dion Vaccaro, a co-defendant, was convicted in 2020 for pulling the trigger...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

13 US states side with Mexican government in lawsuit against gun manufacturers

More than a dozen US states have sided with the Mexican government in its lawsuit against US gun manufacturers where it accuses them of being liable for a rise in gun violence in the nation.A coalition of 14 attorneys general, from 13 Democratic states and Washington DC, filed a brief with the US District Court for the District of Massachusetts this week arguing that gunmakers are not shielded from responsibility over where their firearms wind up.Last August, the Mexican government sued some of America’s biggest gunmakers including Smith & Wesson and Glock claiming they were knowingly contributing to the illegal...
U.S. POLITICS
New York Post

Body of missing California woman Sara Celeste Otero found at Camp Pendleton

The body of missing California woman Sara Celeste Otero has been found at the bottom of cliffs in a restricted area of a major Marine base, police said Wednesday. The 28-year-old — who had been missing for nearly two weeks — was discovered after her car was spotted abandoned in a rest stop off the side of a road near Camp Pendleton, a spokesperson for Oceanside police confirmed to The Post.
OCEANSIDE, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gavin Newsom
Outdoor Life

After Spending Two Hours in the Back of a Toyota, an Endangered Green Sturgeon Was Returned to a California Waterway

In November, California game wardens were notified that a man had caught and kept a protected green sturgeon, tossing the fish into the back of his SUV, according to a report Monday from The Sacramento Bee. The fish had been taken from the Clifton Court Forebay, a 2,500-acre public reservoir that connects to the San Joaquin River near San Francisco. The tip came from another angler and included photos of the accused license plate (a Toyota RAV4). Wardens ran the license plate number and learned the vehicle belonged to Kevin Ty Tran, 67, who lived in the nearby town of Tracy. Wardens arrived at Tran’s California residence just before Tran pulled up in his SUV with the fish.
SACRAMENTO, CA
The Independent

San Andreas fault line could cause greater earthquakes than first thought, researchers say

The San Andreas fault line in California may be capable of producing much larger earthquakes than previously believed. The findings were published in the journal Geology, and found that earlier assumptions about the scale of possible earthquakes produced by the fault line were underestimates. According to the research, scientists previously believed that a central section of the fault produced less severe earthquakes than other sections of the fault. However, the study's authors concluded that large magnitude earthquakes are possible in the area and have happened in the past. The San Andreas Fault is an 800-mile stretch through California where...
ENVIRONMENT
KPBS

Newsom to announce next phase of pandemic response Thursday

California's indoor mask requirement is officially gone and Gov. Gavin Newsom is expected to release his endemic plan Thursday afternoon. The governor said the plan will answer questions about where California is going with the pandemic. "There’s uncertainty going forward and we need to be prepared," said Dr. Eric Topol...
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
natureworldnews.com

Section of San Andreas Fault Line May be More Disastrous Than Previously Believed

The San Andreas fault extends through California and if this fault line breaks, there would be a disastrous impact that could claim many lives, according to a study. This continental transform fault is about 800 miles long and runs deep under some of California's most populated areas, such as Daly City, Desert Hot Springs, Frazier Park, and Palmdale, threatening to bring earthquake as two tectonic plates slowly grind against each other.
SAN ANDREAS, CA
Salon

Flammable and deadly: America's unknown housing crisis speaks to larger problems

This article was originally published by Insider NJ in slightly different form, and appears here with revisions by the author. Used by permission. This past week, with President Biden's visit to New York and sit-down with Mayor Eric Adams, after the murder of two NYPD officers, the news coverage was all about the need to reduce street crime and the flow of illegal guns into America's urban neighborhoods. There was much said about the need for more aggressive policing to suppress street crime — and only passing references to addressing the underlying socioeconomic preconditions for violent lawlessness.
HOUSING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
The Independent

Man kills 3 daughters, 1 other, himself at California church

A man shot and killed his three daughters, their chaperone and himself during a supervised visit with the girls Monday at a church in Sacramento, California, authorities said.Deputies responding to reports of gunfire around 5 p.m. found five people dead, including the shooter, at the church in the Arden-Arcade neighborhood, said Sgt. Rod Grassmann with the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office.The victims included three girls ages 9, 10 and 13, Grassmann said. The shooter was estranged from his daughters’ mother, who had a restraining order against him, Sheriff Scott Jones said. Investigators believe the shooting happened during a supervised visit...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

California trucker ‘freedom convoy’ headed to DC disbands after one day when only five rigs reach second stop

A convoy of truckers who were heading from California to Washington DC for Joe Biden’s State of the Union (SOTU) address have been told to find another protest fleet after theirs fell apart before its first stop. Organisers of the “US Freedom Convoy” - which had been expecting up to 2,000 truckers prior to its departure from Los Angeles on Friday - disbanded the caravan and cancelled all associated rallies on Saturday after only five rigs arrived in Las Vegas. “To prevent another rally without our truckers - our team will not be moving thru Salt Lake City and...
ADVOCACY

Comments / 0

Community Policy