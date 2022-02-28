23 Best Eye Creams for Crow’s Feet

One of the excellent products mentioned in this article is sure to soften the appearance of crow's feet around your eyes. [ stock ]

If you’re like most people, we’re sure you dread waking up in the morning to see crow’s feet around your eyes. Yes, it happens when we age, but that doesn’t mean it’s enjoyable. It can be confusing and difficult trying to find a product that actually works for your skin to treat crow’s feet, wrinkles, and fine lines.

There are so many products on the market and they all claim to treat different skincare concerns. Since your time is precious, we rounded up the best eye creams for crow’s feet.

1. Blu Atlas Restorative Eye Stick

As we age, our skin naturally loses elasticity and starts showing more visible signs of aging—like wrinkles, fine lines, and the dreaded crow’s feet. It’s nothing to be ashamed about and it doesn’t mean you have a bad skincare routine; it just means the effects of aging and gravity have taken a visible toll on your body.

If you’re looking for an eye cream that actually works to tighten the skin and reduce the appearance of crow’s feet, try Blu Atlas Restorative Eye Stick. This soothing eye stick is infused with natural ingredients that work to protect and heal the skin. Algae Dunaliella Salina, Ascorbic Acid, and Coffea Canephora distribute rich antioxidants into the skin, leaving your eye area looking lifted, tight, and crow’s feet-free.

2. Olay Eyes Pro-Retinol Eye Treatment For Crow’s Feet

Do you want an eye treatment that actually gives you the results you want? Olay Eyes Pro-Retinol Eye Treatment For Crow’s Feet will visibly reduce the appearance of crow’s feet, wrinkles, creases, and fine lines in just four weeks. Infused with Pro-Retinol that helps to tighten and lift the skin, blur and soften imperfections, and fight against future signs of visible aging. This eye treatment will leave your skin looking firmer, brighter, and rejuvenated. Use this twice daily for optimal results.

3. Neutrogena Rapid Wrinkle Repair Eye Cream

Do you ever wish you could wave a magic wand and your crow’s feet would be gone? Well, we don’t have that kind of technology just yet, but we do have Neutrogena Rapid Wrinkle Repair Eye Cream. This restorative eye cream infuses the skin with retinol to help soften the appearance of wrinkles, fine lines, and crow’s feet.

Hyaluronic Acid helps to pull water into the skin, hydrating and moisturizing the eye area all day long. Rapid Wrinkle Repair also targets dark spots, dullness, and other visible signs of aging. After just a few uses, you’ll be in awe of this powerhouse cream. Free of parabens, mineral oils, and dyes, this eye cream is safe and gentle enough to use on any skin type.

4. StriVectin Anti-Wrinkle Intensive Eye Concentrate Plus For Wrinkles

You deserve to feel happy about the way you look, which means you need an eye cream that can get the job done. StriVectin Anti-Wrinkle Intensive Eye Concentrate Plus For Wrinkles is one of the best eye creams for crow’s feet because it’s fast-acting, intensive, and still gentle enough to be used on most skin types. Infused with enriching ingredients, this eye cream leaves your skin feeling replenished and restored.

Horse Chestnut Flower Extract works to soften and minimize the appearance of wrinkles, fine lines, and crow’s feet and boost the skin’s collagen levels. Arctic Marine Ferment works to deeply hydrate the skin and restore the natural protective barrier that blocks environmental pollutants and blue light damage.

Micro-Algae Extract brightens dark circles and reduces puffiness, leaving the eyes looking visibly lifted. This eye cream does it all, which is why it’s one of our favorite eye creams of all time.

5. RoC Retinol Correxion Line Smoothing Eye Cream

Most eye creams that claim to visibly reduce wrinkles and crow’s feet don’t actually work. They leave your skin looking the same as it did before, with no real results. RoC is here to change that. RoC Retinol Correxion Line Smoothing Eye Cream heals the skin by addressing three visible signs of aging: dark circles, wrinkles, and puffiness.

The retinol in the cream works to tighten the skin and soften the appearance of aging-related imperfections—like wrinkles, crow’s feet, and fine lines. This eye cream will also moisturize and brighten the skin, leaving your complexion youthful and glowing. This eye cream is hypoallergenic, gentle, and non-greasy so you can apply it under makeup or wear it on its own. You shouldn’t settle for crappy products that don’t actually work, which is why we recommended RoC Retinol Correxion Line Smoothing Eye Cream.

6. Mizon Multi Function Formula Snail Repair Eye Cream

We all have to grow old since aging is a natural part of life, but we all don’t have to show visible signs of aging. Mizon Multi Function Formula Snail Repair Eye Cream works to give your skin the facelift and treatment it needs. Utilizing R&D technology, this eye cream infuses the skin with natural and non-toxic ingredients—like snail mucin—that reduce the appearance of wrinkles, crow’s feet, creases, and fine lines.

This eye cream will leave your skin looking youthful and glowing—just without the crow’s feet. This product is dermatologist-tested and is free of parabens, artificial fragrances, and artificial scents. Use this daily for optimal results.

7. Paula’s Choice Resist Anti-Aging Eye Gel

One of our favorite skincare brands is Paula’s Choice, which is why we can’t recommend Paula’s Choice Resist Anti-Aging Eye Gel enough. Infused with revitalizing and rich hyaluronic acid, peptides, and licorice—this soothing eye gel infuses the skin with intense moisture that helps soften the appearance of wrinkles, fine lines, crow’s feet, and creases. It also brightens dark and dull spots, lifts and tightens the skin around the eye, and reduces puffiness and signs of fatigue and stress.

Apply a few drops of this gentle eye cream under the eye, around the brow bone, and on the eyelids to visibly reduce signs of aging in just a few uses. This product is suitable for sensitive skin and is free of fragrances and parabens. We’re certain you will love this product as much as we do, which is why this is one of the best eye creams for crow’s feet.

8. L’Oreal Paris Wrinkle Expert Eye Treatment 55+

Even though this eye cream is marketed toward people in their 50s, anyone can benefit from this miracle anti-aging eye cream. L’Oreal Paris Wrinkle Expert Eye Treatment 55+ can tackle the deepest wrinkles, the darkest circles, and the worst crow’s feet. Whatever concerns you have, Wrinkle Expert can handle them. Formulated with strengthening calcium, this eye cream works to tighten the skin around the eye which helps to visibly reduce the appearance of crow’s feet, wrinkles, fine lines, and creases.

Your skin will feel and look smoother after just one application. This is one of our favorite eye creams because it’s gentle, affordable, and effective. Plus, it doesn’t just target crow’s feet. This eye cream will brighten your under-eye area, minimize dull spots, and hydrate the skin for day-lasting moisture.

9. Bee Naturals Queen Bee Peeper Keeper Eye Balm

Bee Naturals Queen Bee Peeper Keeper Eye Balm is one of the best natural eye creams for crow’s feet. This eye balm is formulated with natural ingredients that tighten the skin, minimizing the appearance of crow’s feet and wrinkles. Jojoba oil, olive oil, sesame oil, avocado oil, sunflower oil, carrot seed oil, shea oil, coconut oil, and oat oil infuse the skin with replenishing moisture that softens, soothes, and heals the skin against visible signs of aging.

Despite the number of oil extracts in this balm, it doesn’t leave your skin greasy and can even be worn under makeup. This lightweight, restorative eye balm is Leaping Bunny Certified cruelty-free and sources only natural products and ingredients.

10. Challenger Primo Anti-Aging Eye Cream

If you have some serious crow’s feet around your eyes, then you need a product that is up for the challenge. Luckily, Challenger has just the contender for you. Challenger Primo Anti-Aging Eye Cream is suitable for all skin types and aims to restore the skin’s natural level of elasticity. Infused with hyaluronic acid, caffeine, aloe, and Matrixyl 300—this eye cream will minimize the appearance of wrinkles, crow’s feet, fine lines, dark circles, puffiness, and will hydrate the skin.

Free of parabens, silicone, and fragrances, you can safely use this eye cream around the eyes without causing any irritation or breakouts. We would not recommend any other product to tackle your crow’s feet because this eye cream is just that good.

11. CityGoo Caffeine Eye Cream

Are you tired of using eye creams that just leave the skin feeling sticky and greasy? Have you been searching for the perfect lightweight cream to tighten and diminish your crow’s feet? We have just what you need. CityGood Caffeine Eye Cream is a lightweight, nourishing eye cream that helps to minimize visible signs of aging.

Formulated with enriching collagen, polypeptides, niacinamide, probiotics, caffeine, and vitamin C—this eye cream will help minimize the appearance of wrinkles and crow’s feet, tighten and lift the skin, brighten dark and dull spots, soften uneven skin textures, decrease puffiness, and hydrate the skin. Your eyes will look lifted, radiant, and restored after using this non-greasy eye cream. This product is 100% vegan, cruelty-free, and organic so you can know exactly what you’re putting—or not putting—in your body.

12. La Roche-Posay Redermic Retinol Intensive Anti-Wrinkle Resurfacing Eye Cream

We love La Roche-Posay. You virtually can’t go wrong with any of their products, and this eye cream is no exception. La Roche-Posay Redermic Retinol Intensive Anti-Wrinkle Resurfacing Hydrating Eye Cream is a gentle, lightweight cream that will transform your wrinkled eyes into a soft and soothing landscape.

Infused with powerful and intensive retinol and awakening caffeine, this cream helps to visibly firm and tighten the skin under and around the eye, soften the appearance of wrinkles and crow’s feet, hydrate and moisturize the skin, decrease puffiness, and brighten dark spots. This eye cream is suitable for sensitive skin and is gentle enough to use around the eyes without irritating. This is one of the best eye creams for crow’s feet and if you aren’t using it by now, you’re severely missing out.

13. L’Oreal Paris Age Perfect Eye Cream

Can you tell how much we love L’Oreal products? They’re affordable, effective, and simple to use. L’Oreal Paris Age Perfect Eye Cream uses antioxidant-rich vitamin E to encourage healthy skin, minimize wrinkles and crow’s feet, brighten dark spots, reduce puffiness, and hydrate the skin.

In just a few uses, your skin and eyes will look lifted, tighter, and perkier than they did before. Those annoying crow’s feet around your eyes? Consider them gone with this revitalizing eye cream. This product has been dermatologist-tested and is free of fragrances, parabens, and mineral oil.

14. Eau Thermale Avène PhysioLift Eye Cream

If you haven’t heard of Eau Thermale Avène, we will be happy to acquaint you. Eau Thermale Avène PhysioLift Eye Cream is an enriching, restorative cream that diminishes the appearance of wrinkles, crow’s feet, fine lines, and creases in just a few uses.

Utilizing the healing powers of retinol, this eye cream increases cell turnover rate, which helps to restore the skin faster. Even though this eye cream is intensive, even sensitive skin types can use it without irritating the skin. Since this product contains retinol, make sure you wear sunscreen in the morning after application to protect your skin against sun damage.

15. Neutrogena Hydro Boost Eye Gel-Cream

Sometimes the best treatment for visible signs of aging is good, old-fashioned water. Yes, that’s right. Our skin, just like us, needs water to look and stay healthy. That’s why Neutrogena Hydro Boost Eye Gel-Cream is one of our favorite eye creams of all time.

This hydrating eye cream quenches your skin’s intense thirst by distributing nourishing hyaluronic acid into the skin. This helps to not only moisturize the skin—which can help prevent future visible signs of aging—but it also helps to fight back against present wrinkles, crow’s feet, fine lines, and creases. This water-like gel soothes and softens the skin, leaving your complexion radiant and glowing. This product has been ophthalmologist-tested and is fragrance, dye, and oil-free so it won’t irritate the skin.

16. IT Cosmetics Confidence In An Eye Cream Anti-Aging Armour

When looking for an eye cream to treat a specific concern, it can often feel like you have to choose which concern to focus on. Not with IT Cosmetics. IT Cosmetics Confidence In An Eye Cream Anti-Aging Armour treats your eye area for an array of skincare concerns—including crow’s feet and dark spots.

Infused with an enriching ceramide complex, licorice root, avocado, ginseng, collagen, peptides, green tea, hyaluronic acid, green coffee, and squalane—this eye cream does it all. Wrinkles, crow’s feet, dark spots, puffiness, and dryness will all be done in just a few uses thanks to this powerful cream. For best results, apply this product twice a day and wait for the magic.

17. Derma - E Stem Cell Eye Lifting Treatment

If you’re tired of saggy, unsightly crow’s feet and wrinkles around your eyes, it’s time you try Derma - E Stem Cell Eye Lifting Treatment, a nourishing eye cream that tightens and smooths the skin. This eye cream is formulated with copper peptides that tighten the skin, Kakadu Plum that promotes a healthy level of elasticity, and plant stem cells that build up the skin’s natural protective barrier from outside irritants and pollutants.

Your crow’s feet, wrinkles, and fine lines will soon be a thing of the past after using this restorative eye cream daily. This product is 100% vegan and cruelty-free and is formulated without parabens, sulfates, lanolin, mineral oil, gluten, or GMOs. We love this eye cream and we know you will too.

18. Peter Thomas Roth Hungarian Thermal Water Mineral-Rich Eye Cream

Dryness can cause an array of skincare problems, which is why we love eye creams that hydrate the skin. Peter Thomas Roth Hungarian Thermal Water Mineral-Rich Eye Cream is a hydrating and moisturizing eye cream that targets skincare concerns caused by dryness. Hungarian Thermal Water, Peptides, sunflower, evening primrose, apricot, peach, sea buckthorn berry, and flaxseed extracts work to soften and fill in wrinkles and crow’s feet, brighten dark circles, and hydrate the skin with long-lasting moisture.

Your skin will look glowing and rejuvenated after being hydrated with this mineral-rich eye cream. Don’t settle for eye creams that just cover up the problem; you deserve a product that targets the root issue and leaves your skin stunning.

19. Fleur & Bee Eyes Eyes Baby Anti-Aging Eye Cream

Most anti-aging products are dull and boring but not this one. Fleur & Bees Eyes Eyes Baby Anti-Aging Eye Cream is an exciting and refreshing take on traditional anti-aging products. This eye cream is formulated with caffeine that helps to reduce puffiness and sagginess, vitamin B3 that brightens dull and dark spots, and Matrixyl 300 that helps tighten and lift the skin, which helps to minimize the appearance of wrinkles and crow’s feet. Vitamin E and squalane also work to hydrate and nourish the skin.

Not only are you healing and restoring your skin when you use this product, but you’re also helping the environment. Fleur & Bees products are made with 100% renewable wind energy and almost 90% of their packaging is recyclable. This eye cream is vegan and is suitable for sensitive skin. Don’t miss out on one of the best eye creams for crow’s feet.

20. Aveeno Absolutely Ageless Eye Cream 3-in-1

Aveeno Absolutely Ageless Eye Cream 3-in-1 is one of the best drugstore eye creams for crow’s feet. We love the lightweight, creamy formula that leaves your skin hydrated and nourished. This eye cream aims to reduce the appearance of puffiness, dark circles, wrinkles, fine lines, crow’s feet, creases, and dull spots.

Infused with a blackberry complex, vitamin C, and vitamin E—your eye area will look lifted and tightened in just a few uses. This formula is non-greasy and non-comedogenic which makes it a great eye cream to use under makeup or by itself. Hypoallergenic and ophthalmologist-tested, this eye cream is suitable for even the most sensitive skin types.

21. Dr. Dennis Gross C+ Collagen Brighten & Firm Eye Cream

Vitamin C is one of the best skincare ingredients. It brightens, hydrates, and de-puffs the skin. Dr. Dennis Gross understands the revitalizing properties of vitamin C with C+ Collagen Brighten & Firm Eye Cream. This citrus blend of antioxidants and vitamins—like vitamin C and amino acids—will tighten the skin, reduce the appearance of wrinkles and crow’s feet, brighten dark spots, even out the skin tone, and hydrate the skin.

You can stop stressing about your crow’s feet because this eye cream will take care of it in time. C+ Collagen Brighten & Firm Eye Cream is vegan, cruelty-free, non-greasy, and is free of parabens. Use this cream twice daily for tighter, younger-looking skin.

22. Neutrogena Healthy Skin Eye Cream

You can never go wrong with a Neutrogena product, which is why we love Neutrogena Healthy Skin Eye Cream. This affordable product is infused with alpha-hydroxy acid, vitamin A, and pro-vitamin B5 that aim to visibly lift and tighten the skin, diffusing the appearance of crow’s feet and wrinkles. Vitamin A works to brighten dark circles, smooth and soften the skin, and hydrate the skin. This eye cream is hypoallergenic, fragrance-free, and ophthalmologist-tested which makes it suitable for any skin type, including sensitive skin. Use this eye cream twice a day for tight, bright, and glowing skin.

23. Kiss Red E Kissable Brightening Anti-Aging Eye Cream

We know that crow’s feet can be annoying, and it may feel like there’s no eye treatment that will work for you. That’s where Kiss Red E Kissable Brightening Anti-Aging Eye Cream comes in. This eye cream is organic and vegan, which means you know exactly what you’re putting in your body.

Formulated with enriching and vegan ingredients, this eye cream will help soften and diffuse crow’s feet and wrinkles, brighten dark spots, minimize the appearance of fine lines and creases, and hydrate the skin. This eye cream is made in the U.S. and is free of parabens, phthalates, SLS, and petrolatum.