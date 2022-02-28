ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

FedEx, UPS suspend services in Ukraine, Russia

By Stuart Rucker, Nexstar Media Wire, Jocelina Joiner
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wFOpw_0eRX3Is100

MEMPHIS, Tenn. ( WREG ) — FedEx and UPS, two of the world’s largest shipping companies, have announced they are suspending delivery services to Ukraine and Russia as the conflict between the countries escalates.

“In light of current circumstances, we will temporarily suspend service in and out of Ukraine until further notice,” Memphis-headquartered FedEx said in a statement . “The safety of our team members is our top priority. We are closely monitoring the situation and implementing contingency plans to minimize impact.”

According to UPS and FedEx, both inbound and outbound services to Ukraine have been halted as well as deliveries to Russian destinations.

Tennesseans with Ukraine connections fearful over war

Atlanta-based UPS said, “Packages in transit that cannot be delivered will be returned free of charge to the sender where possible.”

The company also said it is closely monitoring the situation and will restart service “as soon as it is practical and safe to do so.”

FedEx added that Money Back Guarantees are currently suspended for all services in Europe until further notice.

UPS said its money-back guarantee does not apply “when service is affected by circumstances outside of UPS’s control.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

McDonald’s closing 850 restaurants in Russia

DETROIT — McDonald’s said Tuesday it is temporarily closing all of its 850 restaurants in Russia in response to the country’s invasion of Ukraine. The burger giant said it will continue paying its 62,000 employees in Russia. But in an open letter to employees, McDonald’s President and CEO Chris Kempckinski said closing those stores is […]
DETROIT, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Business
Local
Tennessee Industry
City
Memphis, TN
Memphis, TN
Business
Memphis, TN
Industry
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Coca-Cola, Pepsi suspend business in Russia

ATLANTA, Ga. (WTVO) — Coca-Cola and PepsiCo announced Tuesday they would join the growing ranks of global firms ceasing their operations in Russia. “Our hearts are with the people who are enduring unconscionable effects from these tragic events in Ukraine,” Coca-Cola said in a statement. “We will continue to monitor and assess the situation as […]
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fedex#Ukraine#Money Back Guarantee#Ups#Wreg#Russian#Tennesseans#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
Russia
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Gas soars past $4 a gallon nationwide

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The national average price of gasoline has just surpassed $4 per gallon in the U.S for the first time since 2008, and stands just 10 cents below the all-time record of $4.103 per gallon, according to GasBuddy. Prices have spiked across the country due to the Russian war on Ukraine as […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

WNBA player arrested in Russia

MOSCOW (WTVO) — A WNBA superstar was detained in Russia. The Phoenix Mercury’s Britney Griner was arrested at an airport near Moscow. The U.S. Secretary of State said that he can not say much, but did note that the State Department will help in any way they can whenever an American is detained abroad. Griner […]
BASKETBALL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Trouble accessing Spotify? Major outage reported across nation

(ABC4) – Trying to access Spotify, but can’t? If you’re having trouble accessing these services, you’re not alone. Many users are reporting major issues with the music streaming service along with other sites including Wikipedia, Discord, Amazon Web Services, Facebook, Destiny and more. According to Downdetector, a spike in outage reports hit the web around […]
TECHNOLOGY
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Donations for Rockford’s sister city in Ukraine

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Donations, including medical supplies, from residents in the stateline will soon be on their way to Ukraine. The City of Rockford announced a donation drive last week for Rockford’s sister city in the country. Officials in Brovary reached out to Rockford, asking for any help as they fight Russian forces, saying […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

11K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Eyewitness news, weather, sports and other local content for Rockford, Illinois. http://www.mystateline.com

 https://www.mystateline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy