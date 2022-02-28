ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Graves County, KY

Kentucky inmate honored for actions during deadly tornado

By Alicia Patton, Nexstar Media Wire
abc27 News
abc27 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07WFR8_0eRX3CZf00

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. ( WKRN ) — An inmate in Western Kentucky was honored for his heroic actions during the deadly December tornadoes that killed 76 Kentuckians .

The Graves County Sheriff’s Office presented an award to inmate Marco Sanchez who was on work detail at a candle factory on Dec. 10, 2021, in Mayfield when a tornado ripped through the building, killing eight inside.

Target to pay workers a starting wage of up to $24 an hour

According to the Graves County Sheriff’s Office, witnesses at the candle factory reported an inmate at the candle factory site worked tirelessly that night to pull victims from the rubble and offer aid to those that were injured despite suffering from a broken leg and cracked ribs.

A volunteer firefighter transported Sanchez to the emergency room with several other injured people. After his release, Sanchez spotted a trooper at the hospital, told the trooper he was an inmate and attempted to turn himself in. However, amid the chaos that night, the trooper was not in a position to take Sanchez into custody, according to the Graves County Sheriff’s Office.

Average gas price jumps 10 cents over 2 weeks to $3.64

The Graves County Sheriff’s Office said Sanchez then learned that the jail had been destroyed and took a shuttle bus to a shelter. After arriving at the shelter, Sanchez was able to contact jail staff and was later taken back into custody, according to the Graves County Sheriff’s Office.

Several community leaders held a ceremony for Sanchez acknowledging his heroic and honest actions that night. Sanchez will be released from the Graves County Restricted Custody Center on March 1.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC27.

Comments / 0

Related
abc27 News

Ukrainian headstones vandalized in Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WDCW) — Nearly 50 headstones at a Ukrainian Catholic Cemetery in Maryland were defaced last week, just as tensions between Russia and Ukraine boiled over into all-out warfare.  According to The Associated Press, officials from the St. Michael the Archangel Ukrainian Catholic Church in Baltimore — who operates the Dundalk cemetery — confirmed that […]
BALTIMORE, MD
abc27 News

CLEARED: Truck hits overpass on I-81 S at Exit 10

UPDATE: The incident has now cleared and all lanes are reopened. FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — I-81 southbound has closed both lanes at Exit 10 for a crash involving a truck and the overpass in Franklin County. According to PennDOT’s Fritzi Schreffler, motorists should expect significant delays in the area. Traffic is being diverted off […]
FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
Local
Kentucky Crime & Safety
Graves County, KY
Crime & Safety
County
Graves County, KY
City
Mayfield, KY
Mayfield, KY
Crime & Safety
abc27 News

What is Ash Wednesday?

Because Lent falls during the transition from winter to spring, it also signifies new life, a common theme associated with Easter.
RELIGION
abc27 News

Dauphin County pauses applications for assistance program

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Dauphin County will stop accepting new applications for the Emergency Rental and Utility Assistance Program for the foreseeable future on March 4 at the end of the business day. Current applications in processing and those filed before March 4 will continue to be processed and prioritized as they have been. […]
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tornado#Western Kentucky#Wkrn#Nexstar Media Inc
abc27 News

Ukrainian woman in Cumberland Co. scared for family back home

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — For Ukrainians in the Midstate, Russian invasion has threatened their loved ones back home. One Cumberland County family said they are trying to get their relatives in Ukraine out of the country, including a 9-year-old girl. “It was midnight, and they start[ed] to hear the explosion,” said Daria Budine, whose […]
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
abc27 News

Fastest-growing counties in Pennsylvania

(STACKER) — From 2019 to 2020, the U.S. population grew by .35%, its slowest rate since 1900. Declining births, increasing deaths largely due to the graying Baby Boomer population, and a crackdown on immigration have contributed to many states seeing net population losses in recent years. But in other pockets of the country, populations are […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
abc27 News

Pa. faces bike shortage due to supply chain issues

(WHTM) — Shortages due to supply chain issues is a problem many businesses are facing these days and that is especially true for the bike industry in Pennsylvania. One business in Scranton says they have not been able to stay on top of their inventory as some bikes and certain parts are on backorder through […]
BICYCLES
abc27 News

Buttigieg curbs funds for widening roads, citing safety

WASHINGTON (AP) — The federal government has a fresh warning to states seeking billions of dollars from President Joe Biden’s infrastructure law to widen roads: Protect the safety of pedestrians and bicyclists or risk losing funds. In a new report submitted to Congress and obtained by The Associated Press, the Department of Transportation says it will aim […]
TRAFFIC
abc27 News

National Problem Gambling Awareness Month kicks off March 1

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Problem Gambling Awareness Month is a national campaign and this year’s theme is “Awareness and Action.” To kick off the month, Pennsylvania’s Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs (DDAP) joined representatives of the Pennsylvania Lottery, Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board, and others to mark the 18th anniversary. Nearly three years ago, calls […]
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27 News

abc27 News

11K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

abc27.com is your local source for breaking news, the latest headlines, severe weather, sports, and traffic in Harrisburg, York, Lancaster, Lebanon. WHTM-TV is your ABC television affiliate in all of south-central Pennsylvania.

 https://abc27.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy