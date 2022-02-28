ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, CA

3 Orange County Children Died Of Omicron In Past 2 Months

By CBSLA Staff
CBS LA
CBS LA
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bbH3Y_0eRX32pe00

SANTA ANA (CBSLA) — California is poised to lift its mask mandate for schools , but public health officials in Orange County say they “strongly recommend” people keep their faces covered after three children died in the Omicron surge since the beginning of the new year.

In just the past two months, three children have died of COVID-19 in Orange County – including a healthy teenage girl whose father says she was not vaccinated, and a child under the age of 5 who was not eligible for vaccination . The third death was also a teenager, public health officials said in a recent episode of “ Your Health Matters OC .”

The Omicron surge was the most devastating for children across the country in the past two years of the pandemic, according to Orange County deputy health officer Dr. Matthew Zahn.

In this most recent surge, “we saw more illness in kids and more severe disease in kids,” Zahn said. Orange County Children’s Hospital, and other children’s hospitals across the country, saw the Omicron variant more severely impact children without underlying health conditions and who were otherwise perfectly healthy. In previous surges, young people with severe obesity were hit hardest, he said.

(credit: Orange County Health Care Agency)

Case and test positivity rates have been dropping steadily in Orange County, but the region continues to see an uncomfortably high number of deaths from COVID-19. Dr. Regina Chinsio-Kwong, who is also a deputy health officer for Orange County, pointed out that because more people have access to test kits at home, the county’s lower test positivity rate may be an unreliable metric because those results are never reported to public health officials.

So while mask mandates are steadily being relaxed, health officials are reminding the public that there is still a considerable amount of COVID circulating in the community.

“The consistent masking efforts by our residents has contributed to the declines in cases,” Dr. Clayton Chau, Orange County’s health officer and director of the OC Health Care Agency, said in a statement. “To protect those at high risk, we are recommending that OC residents continue masking in public, indoor settings, especially those who are high risk or living with loved ones who have comorbidities, are immunocompromised or are prone to getting sick.”

Comments / 8

Daniel Dao
4d ago

The article said the 'healthy teenage girl." Really? That's irresponsible news reporting. Go ask for the medical underlying conditions leading to the death.

Reply
7
Lori Bullard
4d ago

These dame journalists need to stop doing these kind of articles. First of all 3 out of million, yet sad is a drop of a drop in a bucket. second of all they don't know any of the true medical records of these kids. last but not least...so what if she was not vac it doesn't work anyway. Last time an article talked about healthy teen dies of covid, 2 shots, never went out side , and always wore a mask.the girl was 16 and over 300 pounds.that my friends is not the picture of health.

Reply
4
Related
Saurabh

This is why you should be extremely vigilant during Coyote mating season in Los Angeles County, CA

Image for Representational purpose OnlyPhoto by Geran de Klerk on Unsplash. Coyotes can be found all across California, including Los Angeles County. According to the California Department of Fish and Wildlife, the population ranges between 250,000 to 750,000 animals. The voice of a Coyote is quite unmistakable, consisting of varied howls, high-pitched yaps, and occasional dog-like barks. Coyotes can be found all across California, including Los Angeles County.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KTLA

These are the least educated counties in California

The value of traditional education can vary widely across the country. While a college degree has long been viewed as a critical step toward the American dream, growing costs have led many students to reconsider the return-on-investment of higher education. Meanwhile, local economies and individual circumstances can push others toward learning a trade or entering […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Orange County, CA
Government
Orange County, CA
Health
Local
California Health
Local
California Vaccines
Local
California Coronavirus
Local
California Government
City
Santa Ana, CA
County
Orange County, CA
BGR.com

Monthly $1,000 stimulus payments are coming, and you can apply now

Basic income programs that provide recipients with a guarantee of free money are an increasingly popular experiment around the country right now. States and cities across the US are rolling out different variations of this idea, which act like supercharged stimulus checks. One of the newest examples? A California program, for residents of West Hollywood who belong to a very specific demographic group.
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Omicron#Covid#Cbsla
Kristen Walters

Residents asked to "take in homeless" to assist with escalating housing crisis in America

Mart Production/Pexels (Canva Pro license.) It's no secret that homelessness is a significant problem that affects hundreds of thousands of people across the country. In a recent report by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, it was revealed that more than 326,000 people slept in homeless shelters on any given night in 2021. However, this figure does not account for the tens of thousands of additional homeless who choose to live in encampments or regularly sleep on the streets and other public locations.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Obesity
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
americanmilitarynews.com

U.S. donates leftover border wall materials, including to Texas for its own wall

The federal government has donated at least $6 million worth of leftover border wall materials to Texas, which will use them for the state’s plan to build its own wall. The materials bought with federal tax money were donated to that effort despite the fact that on his first day in office, President Joe Biden said that no more American taxpayer dollars would be used to construct a border wall.
TEXAS STATE
KTLA

Man survives 75-foot plunge from Palm Springs Aerial Tramway deck

A man plunged 75 feet from an observation deck near the top of the Palm Springs Aerial Tramway over the weekend and miraculously survived, authorities said. An employee at a restaurant atop the Mt. San Jacinto summit noticed a man climbing over a railing on Saturday just before he slipped and fell, according to Greg […]
PALM SPRINGS, CA
CBS LA

CBS LA

Los Angeles, CA
96K+
Followers
20K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

Stories from CBS2/ KCAL 9 local news, weather, sports CBS Los Angeles Always On

 https://losangeles.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy