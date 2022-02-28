ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mcallen, TX

11 McAllen ISD music students earn All-State spots

By Jesse Mendez
 4 days ago

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — McAllen ISD announced 11 of their music students earned All-State spots.

The district’s news release said seven choir students, two mariachi musicians, and one student from band and orchestra received the honor.

“This speaks to the quality and depth of our music programs in McAllen ISD,” Fine Arts Director Debra Loya said. “Congratulations to these hard-working students and their music directors.”

The students include Melodee Rodriguez (Rowe High, first chair, mixed choir), Ian Salazar (Rowe, first chair, bass choir), Gabriel Esguerra (Rowe, third chair, bass choir), Joseph Gonzalez (Rowe, fourth chair, bass choir), Lauren Rodriguez (Rowe, fourth chair, treble choir), Janine Medrano (Memorial High, third chair, mixed choir) and Tyler Warwas (McAllen High, second chair, mixed choir) who also earned All-State recognition for the third straight year.

Two students from McAllen High’s Mariachi Oro earned All-State honors through TMEA. They are Andrew Trevino (violin, first chair) and Austin Rosalez (vihuela, first chair). Trevino outperformed more than 450 other violin players while Rosalez auditioned with more than 100 vihuelas. Only 18 students out of more than 1,000 who competed statewide earned All-State in mariachi.

Rowe High is home to the All-State band and All-State orchestra students. Percussionist Diego Palacios, a junior, was selected in band while Robert Kohler earned an orchestra spot on bass. He is one of just two musicians from the Rio Grande Valley to earn All-State recognition in orchestra.

