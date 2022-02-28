Justin Bieber’s Cars: Photos of His Massive Collection, From Ferraris To Lamborghinis

Broadimage/Shutterstock

Justin Bieber always drives in style with a wide range of stylish vehicles, from SUVs to luxury sports cars. Find out all of the singer’s rides here!

Justin Bieber, 27, has a collection of cars that would be heaven to just about any collector! The “Peaches” singer has tons of luxury vehicles that definitely cost a pretty penny. It’s no surprise that he’s always riding in style, with slick cars to match his high production value music. From fancy sports cars to customized pieces, Justin has plenty of cars to keep the streets suave. Find out more about his wide variety of cars here!

Justin out and about with one of his beautiful cars. (Broadimage/Shutterstock)

Lamborghini Aventador

Justin’s Lambo Aventador is a slick green. (ENT / SplashNews.com)

One of Justin’s most beautiful sports cars is his Lambo Aventador. The popstar revealed that he gave the car a bit of a makeover and had it painted a speedy green color by West Coast Customs (of MTV’s Pimp My Ride fame) in a December 2019 Instagram post. While it’s not clear what year Justin’s make of the car is, the 2021 model of the Lamborghini Aventador retails for $417, 826, via CarBuzz.

Ferrari 458

Justin also rides in an electric blue Ferrari. ( SplashNews.com)

One of Justin’s fastest-looking cars also made headlines in November 2016. The singer had allegedly lost the Italian car for three weeks, while he was out for a night in Hollywood according to The Daily Star. Ultimately, the car had been parked safely at a Beverly Hills hotel the whole time. In the end though, Justin ultimately parted with the car, selling it for over $400,000 in 2017, per duPont Registry. The Ferrari 458 costs $239,340, per CarBuzz.

Bugatti Veyron Grand Sport

Not all of Justin’s cars have been bought by him, he’s also been gifted plenty of them. He revealed that the rapper Birdman, 53, gifted him a Bugatti Veyron Grand Sport in April 2014 with an Instagram post, explaining that it was his first from the luxury company. It’s definitely a nice gift, the Grand Sport model of the Bugatti retails for about $2 million, via CarBuzz.

Mercedes G65 AMG

Justin’s Christmas wrap for his Mercedes G-Wagon. (SplashNews.com)

While he’s got plenty of sports cars, Justin also has a wide range of SUVs! One of his fancier models is the Mercedes G Wagon. While it seems like it’s typically a white car, he’s also shown that he can have some fun with his vehicles. For the 2017 Christmas season, the Justice singer wrapped it in a special Christmas design and posted it on his Instagram story. The 2017 model of the Mercedes G65 AMG retails for $220,400, per CarBuzz.

Cadillac CTS-V Coupe a.k.a. “Batmobile”

Some cars are more fun than others, and Justin showed his love of the Batman franchise with his custom Cadillac CTS-V, which has been styled to look like it’s more fit for Bruce Wayne than the Justice singer. While it’s not nearly as bulky as the Caped Crusader’s car in say, The Dark Knight, it does have an emblem for the Bat Signal on its grill, and reverse doors that look like wings. The customization was yet another work by West Coast Customs, via Top Speed. Without accounting for all of the customizations, a 2012 Cadillac CTS-V will typically go for $63,215, according to CarBuzz.

Campagna T-Rex 14R

Yet another fun car, Justin Bieber had a Campagna T-Rex 14R customized with his initials on the purple and white paint-job. The three-wheeled car is yet another one that Justin doesn’t still have. The popstar donated the vehicle to an auction to benefit Rob Dyrdek’s foundation, which helps build legal skate plazas, per ESPN. The car was worth about $52,000.

Ferrari F430

Being a star from a young age, Justin was able to drive a dream car as soon as he got his driver’s license! The singer had a matte black Ferrari F430 when he was still just a teen. Yet another car that was involved with Justin when he made headlines. While he was out for a drive in August 2011, he got into a minor collision with a Honda driver while he was out and about in Los Angeles, per TMZ. Luckily, Justin and the other driver were both fine after the minor fender-bender. An F430 model of a Ferrari retails for a range between $186,000 and almost $235,000, via CarBuzz.

Smart ForTwo

Another car that Justin bought early in his career was a teeny-tiny Smart car in 2012. The Smart ForTwo model was similarly customized with yet another matte-black finish, and he had the name plate altered to say “Swag Car,” per DailyMail. The “Swag Car” was also one of the less expensive cars in Justin’s collection. A 2011 model of the Smart car retails for $44,837, according to CarBuzz.

Audi R8

Yet another customized piece, Justin has a stand-out Audi R8. While some of his custom cars have a low-key black finish, the Audi couldn’t be more different. The Purpose popstar got the luxury car customized with a leopard print paintjob, via Auto Evolution. Like his other tricked out cars, he went to the folks at West Coast Customs for the animal-print car. While it’s not clear what year his car is, a 2022 model of the vehicle retails for between $148,700 and $199,800, per CarBuzz.

Porsche 997 Turbo

Back to Justin’s love of black cars, he’s also the proud owner of a Porsche 997, via Motorious. While it’s almost entirely black, the car does have some red trim around the wheels, perfect for showing off speed. A starting price for a 2009 model of the car is about $130,000, via CarBuzz.

Porsche 911 Turbo

Speaking of Porsches, another one of Justin’s beloved cars is a 911 Turbo convertible in white, per Motorious. A 2022 model of the convertible is valued between $187,100 and $219,800, according to CarBuzz.

Cadillac Escalade

Yet another classic tricked out by West Coast Customs! Justin is also the proud owner of a Cadillac Escalade. The SUV is a popular car, but Justin has had some custom work done to his, notably having the middle row taken out so that there’s more room in the backseat, via The New Wheel. While it’s not clear what year his Escalade is, the car will typically run between $76,295 and $104,495, per CarBuzz.

Range Rover

Another one of Justin’s more low-key SUVs is a black Range Rover, which he’s been seen out and about in, per Motor Authority. While it’s not clear if Justin’s made any pricey customizations to his Range Rover, a new model of one of the SUVs costs between $93,800 and $215,200, via CarBuzz.

Fisker Karma

Closing it out, one of Justin’s most eye-catching vehicles is his chrome covered Fisker Karma. The beautiful sports car was a gift for his 18th birthday, via Car Throttle. The shining car made headlines in 2012, when paparazzi crashed into the “Love Yourself” crooner’s car, according to TMZ. Justin had also been pulled over for speeding in the gorgeous vehicle. Unfortunately, Justin didn’t hold onto it, and he gifted the car to his pal Sean Kingston shortly after getting it, via TMZ. While it’s not clear what year or model Justin had, a new Fisker Karma GS-6 Chameleon recently had a price reduction and costs $83,900, per Forbes.