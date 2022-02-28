ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Monica, CA

Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman, & More Stars Who Stunned at Last Night’s SAG Awards

By Delilah Gray
SheKnows
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe road to the Oscars has begun and like every year, we’re on the edge of our seats as to who will win — and who will look amazing on the red carpet. On Feb. 27, the 28th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards — or SAG Awards — took...

Us Weekly

SAG Awards 2022 Red Carpet Fashion: See What the Stars Wore

Awards season is starting off strong — and stylish! Stars put on quite the fashion-forward display for the Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday, February 27. With a red carpet rolled out at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California, celebs made sure to assemble their glam squads and call up their stylists for the big event. The end result? Some jaw-drop worthy dresses, stunning makeup and fabulous footwear.
