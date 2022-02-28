ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mark Murphy says Green Bay is 1 of 3 finalists to host 2024 NFL draft

By Zach Kruse
 2 days ago
Titletown might soon be the host of the NFL draft.

Green Bay Packers president Mark Murphy told Rachel Hopmayer of NBC 26 in Green Bay that the city is one of three finalists to host the 2024 NFL draft.

Green Bay is competing with Detroit and Washington, DC. A final decision from the NFL is expected to be made by the end of next month. The league’s annual spring meeting is scheduled for March 27-30 in Florida.

The Packers have spent several years developing the Titletown District around Lambeau Field. The Resch Center is available nearby, and a new event space, the Resch Expo, is now open, providing a 125,000 square foot center for helping host the draft.

The draft has previously been held in cities such as New York City, Chicago, Dallas, Philadelphia, Nashville and Cleveland.

The draft is heading to Las Vegas in 2022 and will go to Kansas City in 2023. Could the signature offseason event be heading to Green Bay in 2024? We’ll soon find out.

