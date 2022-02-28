Top Reasons Why Michigan Police Officers Will Pull You Over

Kalamazoo is known for many different inventions, including the hollow body guitar started up by Orville Gibson, as well as the most recent Covid-19 vaccine which was made by Pfizer. But there is one lesser known invention that was first introduced to the states in Kalamazoo, and it would provide help to so many different people. This invention was the curb cut, and it's something we take for granted everyday. Curb cuts are the slant that is formed into concrete curbs, sloping the curb and ground together in a smooth connection. The introduction of curb cuts apparently goes back to the 1930s in the UK to help people pushing prams, but was later introduced to the U.S.:

KALAMAZOO, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO