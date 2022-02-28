Vanilla Buttercream Frosting

The latest viral trend in the category of insanely easy, yet delicious is something called custard yogurt toast. If it doesn't sound that appealing at first, you'll just have to trust all the people who have tried it and rave about it. It's essentially a slice of bread spread with a quick custard, topped with fruit, and baked. The results are a little like French toast but less sweet, with crispier edges. Start with soft slices of brioche, cut at least half an inch thick. Use a spoon to press into the center of each slice to create a well for the custard. The yogurt custard can be either sweet or savory. In this version, plain Greek yogurt, sweetened with maple syrup (which can be drizzled on the finished toast as well), is mixed with an egg, and flavored with nutmeg and vanilla. Top with ample fresh berries and bake until the custard is set. In minutes, you'll have a warm, hearty, and nutritious breakfast or snack or dessert.

RECIPES ・ 1 DAY AGO