ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recipes

Vanilla Buttercream Frosting

dessertfortwo.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFluffy, sweet and perfectly pipe-able Vanilla Buttercream Frosting for all of your baking needs! We love it on a birthday cake, spread on cookies, cookie bars, and of course cupcakes! Read on for the method and tips for perfect buttercream. Ever since I shared my recipe for mini vanilla...

www.dessertfortwo.com

Comments / 0

Related
recipesgram.com

Easy Italian Lemon Butter Bars Recipe

These Italian lemon butter bars are so soft, creamy and delicious! Plus, they are very simple and easy to prepare. You will need 20 minutes to prepare them plus around 40 minutes to cook. Here is the recipe:. Servings 20. Ingredients:. For the crust:. 1½ cups all-purpose flour. ½...
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Icing Sugar#Vanilla Bean#Cream Cheese#Cookies And Cream#Food Drink
butterwithasideofbread.com

ORANGE CREAMSICLE POKE CAKE

Orange Creamsicle Poke Cake made with a white cake mix, orange soda, orange Jello and vanilla pudding! Fun and fruity cake recipe that is perfect for a crowd!. We love poke cakes and this one is absolutely amazing. It’s ready to hit the dessert table at your next BBQ, potluck, or holiday family gathering. Made with a few simple ingredients and kept chilled in the fridge, it’s the perfect way to cool down after a hot day in the sun!
RECIPES
recipesgram.com

Tasty Banana Dream Cake Recipe

This banana dream cake is so rich, moist and delicious! The taste is a real dream! It is very simple and easy to prepare! So, if you are a banana dessert fan then this cake is the ideal treat for you! Here is the recipe:. Ingredients:. 1/2 cup unsalted butter...
RECIPES
marthastewart.com

Is Drinking Regular Water the Only Healthy, Thirst-Quenching Way to Hydrate?

Water is, and always will be, the best, healthiest way to quench your thirst, but there are a few other options to try when you are feeling especially depleted—after a few too many glasses of wine or an intense workout, perhaps. Whether you're feeling bored of plain water or are looking to really amp up the hydration, these are the best ways to handle with thirst when H2O isn't cutting it.
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cakes
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Golf.com

The secret to making perfect chicken soup, according to a golf-club chef

Welcome to Clubhouse Eats, where we celebrate the game’s most delectable food and drink. Hope you brought your appetites. It’s the dead of winter. Maybe you’ve just finished shoveling snow. Or scraping ice off the windshield. Or salting the driveway. Or maybe you’re just shivering in the...
RECIPES
countryliving.com

How to Clean a Coffee Maker So Your Brew Always Tastes Fresh

Though you can always rely on your coffee maker to brew up some morning magic that'll jumpstart your day, you can't rely on that coffee maker to keep itself clean. Just as you have to manually clean your electric kettle and clean your dishwasher, coffee makers are another kitchen appliance that require regular washings to avoid the accumulation of bacteria and buildup. Coffee grounds leave residue in the brew basket, and when you don't descale your coffee maker, you end up with bitter-tasting brew—and worse still, you could end up developing yeast and mold in the reservoir.
Times and Democrat

Vanilla Panna Cotta with Raspberry and Lemon

Panna cotta is an Italian dessert that’s a simple pudding of milk thickened with gelatin. As with all things Italian, its simplicity in preparation does not mean a lack of complex flavor, especially when the dish is augmented with local fruit. As an all-day restaurant, Liberty Market, co-owned by...
RECIPES
TechCrunch

Vanilla Vida wants the world to eat more natural vanilla

About 70% of the vanilla we consume is grown in Madagascar, and if you saw the weather news lately, the area was hit by not one, but two cyclones in the past 10 days. This isn’t just a “now” problem, but storms and poor growing conditions have plagued the area for nearly 20 years and caused vanilla prices to go from $25 per kilogram to hundreds of dollars per kilo.
AGRICULTURE
Boston Globe

Recipe: The viral culinary sensation called custard yogurt toast is insanely easy and delicious

The latest viral trend in the category of insanely easy, yet delicious is something called custard yogurt toast. If it doesn't sound that appealing at first, you'll just have to trust all the people who have tried it and rave about it. It's essentially a slice of bread spread with a quick custard, topped with fruit, and baked. The results are a little like French toast but less sweet, with crispier edges. Start with soft slices of brioche, cut at least half an inch thick. Use a spoon to press into the center of each slice to create a well for the custard. The yogurt custard can be either sweet or savory. In this version, plain Greek yogurt, sweetened with maple syrup (which can be drizzled on the finished toast as well), is mixed with an egg, and flavored with nutmeg and vanilla. Top with ample fresh berries and bake until the custard is set. In minutes, you'll have a warm, hearty, and nutritious breakfast or snack or dessert.
RECIPES
verywellhealth.com

How to Fix Cracked Heels

Cracked heels, also called heel fissures, occur when the bottom and heels of your feet become dry, hard, flaky, or crusty. Fissures, or cracks, begin to form in the skin. The skin of the heel may also become yellow in color. Although cracked heels are typically mild, in some cases they can lead to pain, itching, or bleeding.
APPAREL
Grand Island Independent

Koponi Vanilla brings African vanilla beans, products to Grand Island

From the Comoro Islands of Africa to Grand Island comes Koponi Vanilla. Koponi’s Founder and CEO Fouad Mhadji came specifically to Grand Island in March 2021 to work with the Grand Island Area Economic Development Corporation in starting the new company. From his native country, the Comoros, a series...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
KUTV

Cooking with Chef Bryan - Brownie Filled Chocolate Chip Cookies

Oh my goodness, these cookies are the BOMB! I love my chocolate chip cookies, but fill them with brownies and I’m in heaven!. 1 package semi sweet chocolate chips (about 3 cups) 6 cups flour. 1 box brownies. 2 eggs. 1/3 cup vegetable oil. INSTRUCTIONS. 1) Preheat oven to...
RECIPES
recipesgram.com

Frappuccino Frosting Recipe

Shout-out to all the frosting lovers – cause this amazingly delicious Frappuccino frosting is just for you – you will leak the whole bowl! The most important part of every dessert, I would say – is the frosting! This Frappuccino frosting goes ideally with simple chocolate cupcakes and a cup of espresso in the morning – wonderful combination! Here is the recipe:
FOOD & DRINKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy