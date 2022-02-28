ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Eagles Will Likely Add a RB in the Draft

By John McMullen
EagleMaven
EagleMaven
 9 days ago

Miles Sanders is a lame duck in Philadelphia, a good player about to enter the final year of his rookie deal caught up in the purgatory of a devalued position with a disciplined organization when it comes to allocating finances.

Objectively, the only path to a Sanders’ extension with the Eagles is a poor 2022 season and if that’s the outcome you’d have to wonder why Philadelphia would want to stay in the Sanders business even with one-year, cost-effective contracts moving forward.

No one denies that Sanders is a talented RB, but through three seasons he’s topped out at 867 yards in 2020. His yards-per-rush shows incredible efficacy at 5.1 per clip during his career but much of that can be traced to a standout offensive line.

Over Sanders’ career, he’s gotten to run behind standout blockers like Jason Kelce, Lane Johnson, and Brandon Brooks for prolonged stretches with Jordan Mailata and Landon Dickerson joining that group by 2021.

While Sanders rushed for an impressive 5.5 YPC last season, Jordan Howard (4.7), Boston Scott (4.3), and rookie Kenny Gainwell (4.3) all were north of 4.0.

The book on Sanders remains the same.

“He's a home-run hitter but he will leave meat on the bone at times when the big hit isn’t there,” a former NFC personnel executive told SI.com’s Eagle Maven when asked about Sanders. “I’m most disappointed that he’s never developed as a receiver despite the skills to do so and his pass pro is a negative for me.”

Moving forward, if Sanders finally breaks out in a contract year and puts together say a 1,300-yard season he’ll be too expensive for the Eagles, and if the status quo stays the same – ( 754 yards to 867 yards), that won’t be good enough to stop looking for a true RB1 that can lead Nick Sirianni’s committee approach in a more dynamic way.

The organization is set on Kenny Gainwell, a natural receiver, as the third-down and hurry-up back and restricted free agent Boston Scott is more than capable as a backup but neither is the answer as a bell cow.

Jordan Howard is the year-to-year between-the-tackles chain mover who is more valuable to a team with a great offensive line like the Eagles than others but his future will be determined by what Philadelphia can add in the offseason at the position.

Day 1 is off the table for RB but by Day 2 the Eagles could start thinking about the position, especially in the third round. On the final day, it’s almost a given that the Eagles will take a stab at the position.

Isaiah Spiller

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VPkVW_0eRX0uw400
USA Today

2021: 179 carries-1,011 yards, 6 TDs; 25 receptions-189 yards, 1 TD

Career: 2,993 yards (5.5 yards per carry), 25 TDs; 74 receptions-585 yards, 1 TD

Hassan Haskins

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2U8lsb_0eRX0uw400
USA Today

2021: 270 carries-1,327 yards, 20 TDs; 18 receptions-131 yards

Career: 2,324 yards (5.1 yards pr carry), 30 TDs; 24 receptions-171 yards

Kenneth Walker

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AlMzA_0eRX0uw400
USA Today

2021: 263 carries-1,636 yards, 18 TDs; 13 receptions-89 yards, 1 TD

Career: (Two years at Wake Forest before transferring to Michigan State) 2,794 yards (5.8 yards per carry), 35 TDs; 19 receptions-136 yards, 1 TD

Brian Robinson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SR1mD_0eRX0uw400
USA Today

2021: 271 carries-1,343 yards, 14 TDs; 35 receptions-296 yards, 2 TDs

Career: 2,704 yards (5.0 yards per carry), 29 TDs; 52 receptions-446 yards, 2 TDs

“I love this running back group. Again, I don't think there's going to be one that goes in the first round. I think this is a really deep group,” former Eagles scout and current NFL Network lead draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah said last week. “I was talking with a personnel director the other day and said, Let's just circle the fourth round.”

That personnel exec could have been Howie Roseman because that might be the wheelhouse for Philadelphia.

“You're going to get a great back in the fourth round, especially if you want a bigger back,” noted Jeremiah. “This draft — to me [Isaiah] Spiller from [Texas] A&M is my top guy, but you've got Breece Hall [of Iowa State] right there that's really, really close. … Those guys are legit. Tyler Allgeier [of BYU] is a big power back.”

As good as Howard has been for the Eagles in short bursts, his injury history with stingers and the worn tread from his early years in Chicago is a concern so the Eagles could upgrade his role in the short term while hoping a young player can prove worthy of the RB1 role.

“The power backs I really like, you've got Brian Robinson from 'Bama; Kenneth Walker [of Michigan State] runs much bigger than his 212 pounds. He's a really good player. Snoop Conner from Ole Miss is somebody I think is going to be a fourth-round pick. He's got speed and wiggle. He's a really, really fun player to watch,” said Jeremiah.

“And then Ty Davis-Price, I'm a sucker for any LSU running back,” the veteran scout continued. “It's something about that uniform and how they fit it and how they run. This guy is 232 pounds and he's just a bowling ball, just running over everybody. He killed Florida this year. Ran for a zillion yards. I think they're still picking up the Texas A&M safety off the turf from that game, too.”

The unintended consequence of a position becoming devalued in the NFL is that it offers value in the NFL draft. A first-round talent in a different generation could be a second-rounder and now and so one down the line.

“You've got Hassan Haskins [of Michigan]. There are going to be running backs in the fourth and fifth year this year that are 215-, 220-plus guys that can play,” Jeremiah assessed. “... I think the Eagles would probably be looking for one of those bigger guys.”

-John McMullen contributes Eagles coverage for SI.com's EagleMaven and is the NFL Insider for JAKIB Media. You can listen to John, alongside legendary sports-talk host Jody McDonald every morning from 8-10 on ‘Birds 365,” streaming live on both PhillyVoice.com and YouTube. John is also the host of his own show "Extending the Play" on AM1490 in South Jersey. You can reach him at jmcmullen44@gmail.com or on Twitter @JFMcMullen

Ed Kracz is the publisher of SI.com’s Eagle Maven and co-host of the Eagles Unfiltered Podcast. Check out the latest Eagles news at www.SI.com/NFL/Eagles or www.eaglemaven.com and please follow him on Twitter: @kracze.

Comments / 0

Related
thecomeback.com

Bobby Wagner released by Seahawks, six hours after tweeting about Richard Sherman’s predictions

The Seattle Seahawks have now parted ways with the last two remaining members of their team that won Super Bowl XLVIII in 2014. Those would be quarterback Russell Wilson, who they sent to the Denver Broncos (who Seattle beat in that Super Bowl) earlier Tuesday, and linebacker Bobby Wagner, who they released Tuesday evening. ESPN’s Adam Schefter had that news:
NFL
FanSided

Washington Commanders connected to yet another big-name QB

The Washington Commanders are searching for their future at quarterback and it looks like they might have some interest in a talented and experienced option. As the Washington Commanders continue working on figuring out what they want to do at quarterback, they keep reaching out to other teams about their talented and experienced starting quarterbacks.
NFL
The Spun

Cowboys Agree To One-Year Deal With Wide Receiver

The Dallas Cowboys were able to retain at least one of their pending free agent wide receivers on Tuesday. The team announced that it came to terms on a deal with Noah Brown to keep him with the organization for one more year. Brown’s been a pretty nice find for...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
The Spun

Bears Reportedly Expected To Pursue Packers Wide Receiver

With free agent roughly a week away, it sounds like the Chicago Bears could try to poach a wide receiver from the Green Bay Packers. According to Evan Massey of NFL Analysis Network, the Bears are expected to pursue Packers wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling. Valdes-Scantling, 27, finished the 2021 season...
NFL
CBS Sports

Eight women who filed criminal complaints against QB Deshaun Watson to appear before a grand jury on Friday

On a day where Aaron Rodgers and Russell Wilson dominated the NFL news cycle, Deshaun Watson made headlines for an entirely different reason. Eight women who filed criminal complaints against the Texans quarterback have been subpoenaed to appear before a grand jury Friday, according to their attorney, Tony Buzbee. Watson will also be deposed in two of the civil cases filed against him Friday, via Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post.
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brandon Brooks
Person
Jason Kelce
Person
Hassan Haskins
Person
Daniel Jeremiah
ClutchPoints

Kyler Murray makes major move that will make Cardinals fans happy amid trade rumors

The Arizona Cardinals have dealt with their fair share of drama involving star quarterback Kyler Murray this offseason. Murray, who is seeking a new contract, removed everything Cardinals-related off of his social media, setting off a wave of speculation on his future with the franchise. Trade rumors even began to swirl around the former Oklahoma star. On Tuesday, Murray made a major move that should make Arizona fans extremely excited, as reported by azcentral sports.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Seahawks have star QB in mind to replace Russell Wilson?

The Russell Wilson era in Seattle ended on Tuesday when the Seahawks traded the star quarterback to the Denver Broncos, but that does not necessarily mean they have given up on contending next season. Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network reports that the Seahawks will explore trade scenarios for Deshaun...
NFL
The Spun

North Carolina Legend Doesn’t Hold Back On Coach K

North Carolina added another chapter to its storied rivalry with Duke by upsetting the Blue Devils in Mike Krzyzewski’s final home game. The win marred an otherwise joyous celebration for the retiring head coach, but don’t expect any Tar Heels to feel bad about it. When speaking to...
COLLEGE SPORTS
ClutchPoints

Patrick Mahomes will like Chiefs’ latest move with Pro Bowl WR

The Kansas City Chiefs have thus far made the offense around superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes a priority this offseason. Kansas City applied the franchise tag to tackle Orlando Brown Jr. and initiated contract talks with speedy wide receiver Tyreek Hill. Mahomes will like Kansas City’s latest move with this former Pro Bowl wide receiver, as reported by Ian Rapoport.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Draft#The Eagles#Nfl Network#American Football#Rb#Ypc#Nfc#Si Com
247Sports

2023 RB Davonte Johnson adds Army offer

Chicago Kenwood running back Davonte Johnson picked up an offer from Army on Sunday. The Black Knights now join Bowling Green after Johnson spoke with assistant coach Matt Drinkall, who has been aggressively recruiting the state of Illinois. "I don’t know that much but when I talked to coach, he...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports

Eagles-only seven-round mock draft after NFL combine

We made it through the NFL combine, which means the NFL draft is rapidly approaching. NFL teams will have free agency, beginning next week, to fill some holes but then all eyes will turn to the draft. With that in mind, here’s my latest crack at an Eagles-only mock draft:...
NFL
On3.com

Highly ranked pass rusher announces transfer to SEC school

A highly ranked transfer prospect from Georgia Tech announced his new home on Monday, as the SEC gains another talented pass rusher. Former Georgia Tech defensive end Jordan Domineck will be joining the Arkansas Razorbacks this season, according to a post shared by Domineck on social media. Arkansas receives pass...
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Brigham Young University
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Computer Model Predicts Big Ten Tournament Outcome

The Fighting Illini may be the top seed in the Big Ten Tournament, but they aren’t the favorites. On Monday, college basketball stats guru Ken Pomeroy dropped his Big Ten forecast; with the No. 3 Purdue Boilermakers as the favorites to take home the conference title. The Big Ten...
COLLEGE SPORTS
NBC Sports

Analysts still have Eagles loading up on D in mock draft roundup

We don’t know if the Eagles are going to keep all three of their first-round picks and given Howie Roseman’s propensity for draft-day trades, it’s hard to imagine the Eagles staying at Nos. 15, 16 and 19 and taking three players. But if that happens, the odds...
NFL
NFL Analysis Network

NFL Scout Reveals Ideal QB Scenario For Pittsburgh Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers are in the market for a new quarterback this offseason. Future Hall of Famer Ben Roethlisberger decided to call it a career, retiring a little while after the Steelers were eliminated from the postseason by the Kansas City Chiefs. Currently, the only quarterback on the roster is...
NFL
EagleMaven

EagleMaven

Philadelphia, PA
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
234K+
Views
ABOUT

EagleMaven is a FanNation channel covering the Philadelphia Eagles

Comments / 0

Community Policy