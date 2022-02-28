NOAA to launch “GOES-T” into space

(WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – On March 1, 2022, NOAA’s GOES-T satellite is scheduled to launch from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida. GOES-T is the third satellite in the GOES-R Series, the Western Hemisphere’s most advanced weather-observing and environmental-monitoring system. The GOES-T team has spent years building the instruments and spacecraft, integrating all of the satellite’s components, and conducting rigorous testing to make sure it can withstand the harsh conditions of launch and its journey 22,236 miles above Earth.

What makes this such a big step in science? NOAA’s GOES satellites help protect the one billion people who live and work in the U.S. by providing critical, real-time data to help meteorologists see before, during, and after severe weather and disasters strike. GOES-T will provide advanced imagery and atmospheric measurements, real-time mapping of lightning activity, and monitoring of space weather.

GOES-18 will be positioned to monitor weather systems and hazards affecting the weather contiguous U.S., Alaska, Hawaii, Mexico, Central America, and the Pacific Ocean. In this position, the satellite will be known as ‘GOES-West.’

GOES-18 will also work in tandem with GOES-16, now serving as “GOES-East”. Together, these satellites will watch over more than half the globe – from New Zealand to the west coast of Africa. The current ‘GOES-West’ (GOES-17) will become an on-orbit spare.

