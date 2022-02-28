ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

The Nikon Z9 May Get Custom Shutter Sounds, Including a Cat’s Meow

By Michael Zhang
petapixel.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Nikon Z9 uses a purely electronic shutter, meaning the camera shoots completely silently and that any shutter sound you hear is an artificial audio file. Nikon has developed a beta firmware and teased the possibility of custom shutter sounds, including a cat’s meow. Nikon made a presentation...

petapixel.com

Comments / 0

Related
DIY Photography

This is why Nikon ditched the mechanical shutter with the Nikon Z9

Nikon has opened up to TechRadar about why they got rid of the mechanical shutter in the new Nikon Z9 and why it only features an electronic shutter. It seems like a strange move when Nikon has typically had the best and most reliable shutters over the years (with the fastest flash sync speeds), especially when Nikon’s not-a-flagship EOS R3 still utilises one. Essentially it boils down to new faster sensor technology.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Camera World

Nikon AF-S DX 18-300mm f/3.5-6.3G ED VR review

A joy of any interchangeable lens camera is that you can fit the right kind of optic for the task at hand. It’s great news, most of the time, but nobody wants to lug around a big bag of lenses when they’re trying to travel light. This DX (APS-C) format lens for Nikon DSLRs is pretty compact and lightweight yet gives enormous versatility for wide-ranging shooting scenarios, with a mighty 27-450mm ‘effective’ zoom range in full-frame terms. It’s competitively priced and delivers good image quality for a superzoom.
ELECTRONICS
Gear Patrol

5 New Gadgets to Keep on Your Radar

It was a short yet eventful week in the gadget world. Sony gave us a first-look of its upcoming new virtual reality headset, the PlayStation VR 2. Spotify announced that any Premium subscriber could buy its sleek dashboard accessory (for the cool price of $90). And a host new MagSafe accessories were rolled out to new iPhone owners.
ELECTRONICS
Daily Beast

This Canon Camera is the Perfect DSLR Camera for Beginners

Though I have always had a deep appreciation for capturing and documenting life’s moments, I have never been a great photographer. Try as I may, the only camera I’ve operated successfully in my life is my decades-old Polaroid camera, which let’s be honest, isn’t exactly a camera that will get me very far in today’s digital world.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cat#Slr Camera#Shutter Button#Nikon D750#Mirrorless
The Phoblographer

The Nikon 24-200mm Lens Got This Shot. And It’s Discounted

Set your Nikon Z camera to animal face detection and you too can get a shot like this one from our review! Know a student or a friend that wants to get into photography? Maybe consider these! The Nikon camera system is truly starting to shape up with their Z-series cameras. And it’s good to know that they’re also getting a lot of instant savings available for you to buy into. If you’re already a Nikon shooter, then you can also find a way to upgrade to a mirrorless camera with these. We asked Nikon to share some of their latest savings with us, and here’s what we’ve got!
ELECTRONICS
Digital Camera World

Canon EF 24-105mm f/4L IS II USM review

The original edition of this lens was something of a kit zoom classic but left plenty of room for improvement. With its redesigned optical layout, improved build quality and uprated image stabilizer, the Mark II is a much more appealing proposition and pretty good value at the price. TODAY'S BEST...
ELECTRONICS
Digital Camera World

ProGrade Digital Cobalt CFexpress Type B card review

It might be new to the market but ProGrade Digital has made quite an impact. The company aims its Cobalt CFexpress cards at professional photographers who need plenty of capacity as well as speed and don’t mind paying for it. However, it also offers more modestly prices CFexpress cards for less demanding users who have no plans to shoot 8K video or 45Mp images at 20fps.
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Cats
epicstream.com

Samsung Galaxy S23 Release Date, Price, Specs, Features, Colors & Design: Upcoming Smartphone To Have 200-Megapixels Camera, 5G Support And 5000 mAh Battery?

Here is everything we know so far about the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S23. All eyes are now on the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S23, which reportedly does not only has a pleasant look but is also equipped with striking features, making it a better option for tech enthusiasts. The South Korean tech giant is reportedly planning to launch its new smartphone in the world mobile market the soonest time possible.
CELL PHONES
Rolling Stone

RS Recommends: Get a Canon Digital Camera Right Now for Just $279

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. If you want to get into photography this year, are going on a trip, or are looking for a reliable camera to shoot content on, you’ll want to take advantage of this new Amazon deal, which gets you the best-selling Canon PowerShot SX420 on sale for just $279. It’s regularly priced at $399+ on other sites, so the current deal saves you a whopping $120 off one of Canon’s signature digital cameras. Amazon Buy:Canon...
ELECTRONICS
Android Police

Honor Magic4 Pro hands-on: The Pixel 6 Pro dilemma

Honor has just introduced the Magic4 series at MWC 2022, complete with a new smartwatch and its latest earbuds. The Magic4 series isn’t a drastic departure from the Magic3 it introduced just half a year ago, but it’s packed with the latest technologies like the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and even more high-quality cameras. We’ve had the chance to give the Magic4 Pro a quick try at the Fira, and it’s definitely an appealing high-end device sporting the newest and best hardware — though we’re wondering if Honor can really ask for €200 more for it than for the regular Magic4.
TECHNOLOGY
Fstoppers

Intimate Landscapes and Cityscapes With the Sony 70-200mm F/2.8 G Master II

Telephoto lenses have a unique charm in landscape photography. How does the new Sony G Master telephoto zoom affect the way you shoot?. Telephoto lenses have always been part of my must-haves when it comes to shooting landscapes and cityscapes. They have always allowed me to find unique views that wouldn’t be so obvious with a wide angle lens. Especially since the pandemic started and mobility has been limited, telephoto lenses have allowed me to find distant subjects from whatever vantage point I can access. The extended range can be a huge help in achieving framing and isolation that wider lenses can’t, and in any wide open space, a telephoto lens expands the possibilities of what you can do in terms of isolating subjects and emphasizing beautiful patterns.
PHOTOGRAPHY
SPY

The 10 Best Camera Accessories for Your Phone

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Gone are the days when if you wanted to be ready to take high-quality photos, you had to lug around a point-and-shoot camera or digital single-lens reflex (DSLR) camera in a cushioned camera bag. Now more than ever, our mobile devices are being designed with some of the most cutting-edge camera technology, delivering pictures that any entry- to mid-tier Nikon would have a tough time competing against. But that doesn’t mean we can’t beef...
CELL PHONES
yankodesign.com

A camera-shaped EDC to easily adjust settings is a must-have part of your photography gear

The Camera Multi-Tool is an EDC item available on Kikkerland Design that allows users to store several handheld tools in their pocket or wallet. EDC items come in handy when you least expect them to. Contactless door openers came in handy with the onset of a global pandemic and donut-shaped plastic cutters can do more than just slice open plastic water bottles. Providing the perfect home for niche EDC items, Kikkerland Design is known for one of the world’s “largest [collections] of ingenious items combining form, function, and delight in equal parts.” Cameras are temperamental creatures, so Kikkerland Design released a handy multi-tool to help optimize camera settings and capture the perfect photograph.
ELECTRONICS
laptopmag.com

Canon EOS R3 orders to be delayed up to six months for some buyers

A recent update to Canon's Japanese website titled "Apology and guidance regarding product supply status" states that as a result of the large volume of orders and "due to the influence of global parts supply, delivery delays are occurring." The Canon EOS R3, along with the RF 14-35mm F4 lens,...
ELECTRONICS
yankodesign.com

Sleek camera designs that are the next best thing for photography lovers

No matter how advanced photography tech may get, there’s something about an actual physical camera and the fact that it always reigns supreme. We’ve reached a point where most of us use our smartphones to click photographs and record videos! I mean, they are extremely accessible and easy to use. But anyone who owns a real deal hardcore camera – knows that the true joy of photography lies in this one gadget. They always take the utmost care of their precious camera, after all, it is their most prized possession! However, cameras these days are going beyond the usual and quintessential DSLRs. They’re getting more innovative, savvy, and futuristic! And, we’ve curated a whole collection of unique camera designs to satisfy all the photography lovers out there. From an Apple iCam Pro action camera that perfectly replaces the GoPro Hero10 to a minimal digital camera for globe trotters – this wide range of camera designs is perfect for all kinds of photographers!
ELECTRONICS
Android Police

Huawei MatePad Paper takes on the Kindle Paperwhite for E Ink tablet supremacy

Huawei has been doing its best to keep its mobile lineup enticing since it was forced to drop Google’s services, thanks to those notorious US sanctions. That hasn’t stopped the company from trying to keep its consumer business afloat, though, and the likes of the P50, P50 Pro, and P50 Pocket (its first clamshell foldable) are recent attempts to sustain its relevance (even as the lack of GMS makes things difficult). Now with MWC 2022 officially getting started, Huawei has announced an E Ink tablet that looks perfectly poised to take on a whole new market segment for the company.
TECHNOLOGY

Comments / 0

Community Policy