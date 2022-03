They say the third time’s a charm, and I’m sure folks are hoping it sticks for associate compensation. The elite California-based firm Hueston Hennigan is making its third round of associate raises. The boutique was among the first to match the Milbank scale back in January. Then they quickly anted up the money to match the Davis Polk scale in February. Now that March has come there is, yet again, another raise at the firm, this time matching the Cravath scale.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO