Presidents of 8 EU states call for immediate talks on Ukrainian membership

By Reuters
 4 days ago
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy signs an official request for Ukraine to join the European Union, with Prime Minister Denys Shmygal (R) and Parliament Speaker Ruslan Stefanchuk standing next to him, in Kyiv, Ukraine, February 28, 2022. Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via REUTERS

WARSAW, Feb 28 (Reuters) - The presidents of eight central and eastern European nations on Monday called on European Union member states to immediately grant Ukraine a EU candidate country status and open membership talks according to an open letter published on Monday.

"We, the Presidents of the EU member states: the Republic of Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, the Republic of Estonia, the Republic of Latvia, the Republic of Lithuania, the Republic of Poland, the Slovak Republic, and the Republic of Slovenia strongly believe that Ukraine deserves receiving an immediate EU accession perspective," the letter said.

Reporting by Alan Charlish and Andrius Sytas; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

JD Salinger
4d ago

All of you need to watch real news, the Russian soldiers didn't even know they were going to war, they thought it was exercises, they DON'T WANT TO BE THERE. Some of them aren't even trying to fight.

Kevin Magovney
4d ago

Trump would have just let it happen. And he would have defended Putin. Biden has all our allies ready to go. Putin gambled that Trump was going to win. Now he's on his own.

Donovan Reilly
4d ago

I'm not so sure about the prospect of allowing Ukraine into nato. Something just seems off about this war. If it was Putins plan to take Ukraine he would have done it by now. when he took Crimea he matched and overwhelmed its actual military strength. This is very suspect. Smells fishy. If he is hitting residential divisions apartments and such the death toll would be greater. The slow progress is allowing people to hide-and or flee prior to the bombings and progress to the capital. I would be very reluctant to the ties we dont know about and deals that have been cut. Russia has the strength to march swiftly on its neighbor and take it by force. Simply overwhelm. This is more like a game.Like he is attempting to plant a mole inside.

