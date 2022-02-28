Sen. Dianne Feinstein's husband, Richard Blum, dies

Feb. 28 (UPI) -- Sen. Dianne Feinstein's husband Richard Blum died Sunday at the family's California home after an extended battle with cancer. He was 86.

Blum, a successful investor who had served as chairman emeritus of the University of California Board of Regents, was occasionally scrutinized for financial ties to China and investments in defense companies, which overlapped with his wife's role as a politician.

The businessman held a close friendship with the Dalai Lama, who first visited the United States in 1978 upon an invitation from Blum and Feinstein.

"My heart is broken today. My husband was my partner and best friend for more than 40 years. He was by my side for the good times and for the challenges. I am going to miss him terribly," Feinstein said in a statement.

"Dick was incredibly devoted to his family, particularly his daughters and his grandchildren, and my heart is with them and everyone who Dick encountered."

Feinstein said that among Blum's proudest achievements was his creation of the American Himalayan Foundation, which works to end human trafficking, improve healthcare and provide elder and child care in the region.

"We have a hole in our hearts that will never be filled. Dick, we love you, we'll miss you and we'll continue to celebrate everything you accomplished during an amazing life," Feinstein said.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, a longtime friend of Feinstein and Blum, called the businessman a "devoted philanthropist and a proud San Franciscan" in a statement.

"Richard was a powerful force for good in our city. Building a successful career in business, he constantly gave back to our city: whether as a patron of our arts, a donor to our food banks or a benefactor to our efforts to end homelessness," Pelosi said.

"Both with his generous philanthropy and by serving on the Board of Regents of the University of California, he helped strengthen our universities across California."