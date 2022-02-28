ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Sen. Dianne Feinstein's husband, Richard Blum, dies

By Adam Schrader
UPI News
 4 days ago
Feb. 28 (UPI) -- Sen. Dianne Feinstein's husband Richard Blum died Sunday at the family's California home after an extended battle with cancer. He was 86.

Blum, a successful investor who had served as chairman emeritus of the University of California Board of Regents, was occasionally scrutinized for financial ties to China and investments in defense companies, which overlapped with his wife's role as a politician.

The businessman held a close friendship with the Dalai Lama, who first visited the United States in 1978 upon an invitation from Blum and Feinstein.

"My heart is broken today. My husband was my partner and best friend for more than 40 years. He was by my side for the good times and for the challenges. I am going to miss him terribly," Feinstein said in a statement.

"Dick was incredibly devoted to his family, particularly his daughters and his grandchildren, and my heart is with them and everyone who Dick encountered."

Feinstein said that among Blum's proudest achievements was his creation of the American Himalayan Foundation, which works to end human trafficking, improve healthcare and provide elder and child care in the region.

"We have a hole in our hearts that will never be filled. Dick, we love you, we'll miss you and we'll continue to celebrate everything you accomplished during an amazing life," Feinstein said.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, a longtime friend of Feinstein and Blum, called the businessman a "devoted philanthropist and a proud San Franciscan" in a statement.

"Richard was a powerful force for good in our city. Building a successful career in business, he constantly gave back to our city: whether as a patron of our arts, a donor to our food banks or a benefactor to our efforts to end homelessness," Pelosi said.

"Both with his generous philanthropy and by serving on the Board of Regents of the University of California, he helped strengthen our universities across California."

Harry Callahan
4d ago

He was as crooked as they come. A white collar criminal with direct ties to the government through his wife. Another criminal.

Howman
4d ago

In the fall of 1983 I was attending medical school in San Francisco and would walk the 5 blocks to a small Mexican Restaurant in the Noe Valley area of San Fran, because I did not have a parking permit to park in that neighborhood for my motorcycle and parking on the sidewalk was not allowed either. As I approached the restaurant I saw a Suburban truck parked on the sidewalk just before the restaurant with a plastic door sign that said” Blum Construction”. Upon entering I was seated at a table separated from a couple at another table by a wicker gazebo. The woman at the next table bore an uncanny resemblance to the honorable mayor Di Fi . It was then that the word Blum triggered something I had read about her Honour, and I realized I was dining with the Mayor that evening. When I exited the restaurant and walked past the unticketed vehicle acts of civil disobedience were contemplated 🤣

Pat Ward
4d ago

guess now Dianne will have to deal directly with China to get her money

