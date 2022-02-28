ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

On The Border: Border Officers Seize Meth Disguised As Onions

By National News
The Free Press - TFP
The Free Press - TFP
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vONsA_0eRX0NFR00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wJRvx_0eRX0NFR00

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the Otay Mesa commercial facility discovered almost 1,200 small packages of methamphetamine hidden within a shipment of onions on Sunday.

At approximately 1 p.m. on February 20, CBP officers encountered a 46-year-old driver of a tractor-trailer with a shipment manifested as onions.  During the inspection, a CBP officer referred the driver along with the conveyance for a more intensive examination.

During the exam, a CBP canine team screened the truck and trailer and the detector dog alerted to the shipment.  CBP officers searched the shipment and discovered 1,197 packages of methamphetamine mixed with the onions in sacks.

The packages of methamphetamine were shaped into small globes with a white covering, designed to blend into the onions they were hidden with. CBP officers extracted approximately 1,336 pounds of methamphetamine worth an estimated street value of about $2.9 million.

“This was not only a clever attempt to try and smuggle in narcotics, one I haven’t seen before, but also time-consuming to wrap narcotics into these small packages, designed to look like onions,” said Sidney Aki, CBP Director of Field Operations in San Diego.

“These efforts show how effective our officers are, and as a response, the lengths drug trafficking organizations are willing to go to as they try to smuggle narcotics into the U.S.  While we have certainly seen narcotics in produce before, it’s unusual for us to see this level of detail in the concealment.”

The driver was arrested for the alleged narcotic smuggling attempt.

CBP officers turned the driver, a Mexican citizen, over to the custody of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), Homeland Security Investigations (HIS) for further disposition. CBP officers seized the tractor, trailer, and narcotics. CBP officers at the border crossing in Southern California stop illegal activity while processing millions of legitimate travelers into the United States.

Visit Tampafp.com for Politics , Tampa Area Local News , Sports , and National Headlines . Support journalism by clicking here to our GoFundMe or sign up for our free newsl etter by clicking here .

Android Users, Click Here To Downloa d The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. Follow Us On Facebook Here Or Twitter Here .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tampa, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Tampa, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Immigration Policy#Onion#Smuggling#San Diego#Border Crossing#Otay Mesa#Cbp#Field Operations#Mexican
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
The Free Press - TFP

The Free Press - TFP

Tampa, FL
105K+
Followers
14K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

Local Breaking News, serving local Florida News and National Stories

 https://www.tampafp.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy