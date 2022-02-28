ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewisburg, WV

Marvin Robert “Sonny” Zimmerman Jr.

By WV Daily News
The West Virginia Daily News
The West Virginia Daily News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3L5dWN_0eRWzxeq00

ZIMMERMAN

Marvin Robert “Sonny” Zimmerman Jr., 81, of Lewisburg, passed away Sunday, February 27, 2022 at Greenbrier Valley Medical Center.

Sonny was born September 14, 1940 at Ronceverte to the late Marvin Robert Zimmerman Sr. and Mildred Anderson Zimmerman.

Sonny was a retired street supervisor in Ronceverte with 46 years of service and was of the Baptist Faith.

Other than his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Brenda Lucille Woodrum Zimmerman; son, Marvin Robert Zimmerman, III; companion, Arlene Bradley; and a sister, Peggy White.

Survivors include daughters, Robin Wilson and husband, Joey of Asbury and Renee Piercy and husband, Mark of Sam Black; grandchildren, Robert “BJ” Wilson and wife, Ashley, Justin Brooks and wife, Jessica, Jacob Wilson and wife, Lexis, Abby Wilson, and Robbee Zimmerman; great-grandchildren, Jaxx Wilson and Raelynn Brooks; sister, Elvina DeWitt of Caldwell; brother, Jack Zimmerman of Lewisburg.

Funeral service will be 1 p.m. on Friday, March 4, 2022 at the Wallace & Wallace Funeral Home in Lewisburg with Pastors Mike Teubert, Andrew Bailes, Lewis Books, and Kenny Baker. Burial will follow at Greenbrier Memorial Gardens.

Friends may call on Thursday, March 3, 2002 from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. at the Wallace & Wallace Funeral Home in Lewisburg.

Please send online condolences by visiting www.WallaceandWallaceFH.com.

Wallace & Wallace Funeral Home in Lewisburg is in charge of arrangements.

The post Marvin Robert “Sonny” Zimmerman Jr. appeared first on West Virginia Daily News .

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Jan. 6 panel claims Trump engaged in ‘criminal conspiracy’

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House committee investigating the U.S. Capitol insurrection said Wednesday night that its evidence shows former President Donald Trump and his associates engaged in a “criminal conspiracy” to prevent Congress from certifying the results of the presidential election, spread false information about the outcome and pressured state officials to overturn it.
POTUS
NBC News

Russia steps up attacks on key Ukrainian cities as refugees reach 1 million

VINNYTSIA, Ukraine — As Russia stepped up its assault on key Ukrainian cities for a seventh day on Wednesday, the deadly fallout for Ukrainian civilians and economic repercussions on Russian citizens continued to grow. In the week since the invasion began, more than 1 million people have left Ukraine...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Caldwell, WV
City
Asbury, WV
City
Lewisburg, WV
City
Bradley, WV
Lewisburg, WV
Obituaries
CBS News

Texas judge temporarily restricts agencies from investigating family over gender-transitioning procedures

Texas agencies are temporarily restricted from investigating a family for providing their child with gender-transitioning procedures, a Travis County District Court judge said Wednesday. Last week, Governor Greg Abbott ordered state agencies, including the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services, to investigate gender-transitioning procedures as child abuse. The temporary...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jack Zimmerman
Person
Robin
The West Virginia Daily News

The West Virginia Daily News

Lewisburg, WV
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
239K+
Views
ABOUT

West Virginia Daily News has been serving communities in southeastern West Virginia since 1854.

 https://wvdn.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy