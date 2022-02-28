Sebastian Lletget Makes His Mark On Revolution In New England Debut

FOXBORO (CBS) — Sebastian Lletget made it clear when he landed with the Revolution that wanted to make his presence felt. The midfielder didn’t take long to make his mark on his new club.

Lletget is as calm and cool as they come, and that was on full display during his Revs debut in Saturday night’s season opener in Portland. The 29-year-old saw 79 minutes of action in New England’s 2-2 draw, putting the Revolution back on top in the second half after the Timbers had netted the equalizer.

Lletget took a nice feed from DeJuan Jones and smoothly put it in the back of the net with his left foot to make it 2-1 New England. It was as effortless as they come, with Lletget in the perfect spot to take Jones’ cross and tickle the nylon.

That lead obviously did not hold, but it was a pretty solid debut for Lletget. He is the first Revs player to score in his first match with the club since Gustavo Bou did so in 2019.

“I want to make my mark on this team,” Lletget said after the 2-2 draw. “I want to do well, to help this team win a championship. I’m here to create things and I’m here to add value to the team, and to score a goal on my debut and just build on that, that’s kind of where that message was.”

Not bad at all, considering this was Lletget’s first real action with New England outside of some preseason games and friendlies. He is looking to shake off a lackluster and disappointing 2021 campaign with the L.A. Galaxy, and got off to a great start Saturday night.

Lletget has had nothing but great things to say about his new club and teammates, who have welcomed him in with open arms. While New England didn’t get the victory Saturday night, Lletget said the draw on the road showed a lot of character, and he really likes what he saw out of the squad.

“This locker room is probably one of the best I’ve ever seen,” he said. “And in such a short amount of time, I can definitely tell you that with certainty.”