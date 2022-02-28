ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Sebastian Lletget Makes His Mark On Revolution In New England Debut

By CBSBoston.com Staff
CBS Boston
CBS Boston
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Gad6S_0eRWzwm700

FOXBORO (CBS) — Sebastian Lletget made it clear when he landed with the Revolution that wanted to make his presence felt. The midfielder didn’t take long to make his mark on his new club.

Lletget is as calm and cool as they come, and that was on full display during his Revs debut in Saturday night’s season opener in Portland. The 29-year-old saw 79 minutes of action in New England’s 2-2 draw, putting the Revolution back on top in the second half after the Timbers had netted the equalizer.

Lletget took a nice feed from DeJuan Jones and smoothly put it in the back of the net with his left foot to make it 2-1 New England. It was as effortless as they come, with Lletget in the perfect spot to take Jones’ cross and tickle the nylon.

That lead obviously did not hold, but it was a pretty solid debut for Lletget. He is the first Revs player to score in his first match with the club since Gustavo Bou did so in 2019.

“I want to make my mark on this team,” Lletget said after the 2-2 draw. “I want to do well, to help this team win a championship. I’m here to create things and I’m here to add value to the team, and to score a goal on my debut and just build on that, that’s kind of where that message was.”

Not bad at all, considering this was Lletget’s first real action with New England outside of some preseason games and friendlies. He is looking to shake off a lackluster and disappointing 2021 campaign with the L.A. Galaxy, and got off to a great start Saturday night.

Lletget has had nothing but great things to say about his new club and teammates, who have welcomed him in with open arms. While New England didn’t get the victory Saturday night, Lletget said the draw on the road showed a lot of character, and he really likes what he saw out of the squad.

“This locker room is probably one of the best I’ve ever seen,” he said. “And in such a short amount of time, I can definitely tell you that with certainty.”

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Boston

Patriots Will Not Be Playing In Germany In 2022

FOXBORO (CBS) — The New England Patriots may play overseas during the 2022 season. But it will not be in Germany. On Monday, the NFL announced the five teams that will be hosting the league’s international games in 2022. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will “host” the NFL’s first game in Germany, which will take place at Allianz Arena in Munich. While it had been heavily speculated that New England would be participating in that game, especially when the team was granted marketing rights in Germany in December, the Patriots will not be making the trip to Munich, considering the Buccaneers are not...
NFL
CBS Boston

There May Not Be Major League Baseball, But There Is Still Good Baseball To Go See

BOSTON (CBS) — Major League Baseball doesn’t want to play ball this season, with the labor squabble between owners and players leading to commissioner Rob Manfred canceling the first two series of the season on Tuesday. And that is likely just the start, with no signs that either side is going to budge in the dispute. So that means no Major League Baseball for the foreseeable future. Closer to home, the Red Sox have lost two home series thus far, with more to come. It’s not great. But no Major League Baseball doesn’t mean no baseball. Far from it. There is a...
MLB
CBS Boston

David Ortiz Reveals His Favorite Visiting Ballpark From Playing Days

BOSTON (CBS) — When it comes to programs featuring Boston sports legends, ESPN+ is apparently the place to be. On the heels of Tom Brady’s “Man In The Arena” airing on the streaming service, a new show called “Papi’s Places” has now debuted as well. A spin-off of Peyton Manning’s “Peyton’s Places,” the show features David Ortiz exploring some famous baseball locales and talking to some legends of the game. In the debut episode, Ortiz went to a familiar place, exploring the Green Monster at Fenway Park. Before making that trip, though, Ortiz sat down with Manning to talk about the show....
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dejuan Jones
Person
Sebastian Lletget
Person
Gustavo Bou
WPXI Pittsburgh

Holiday's shot caps huge rally as Bucks stun Heat 120-119

MILWAUKEE — (AP) — Jrue Holiday banked in a jumper from the paint with 1.9 seconds left and the Milwaukee Bucks rallied from a 14-point deficit in the final six minutes to beat the Miami Heat 120-119 on Wednesday night. The Bucks outscored Miami 21-6 down the stretch...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New England#Preseason Games#L A Galaxy#Foxboro#Timbers
TMZ.com

Stanford Women's Soccer Star Katie Meyer Dead At 22

Stanford women's soccer star Katie Meyer -- a Cardinal goalkeeper and a team captain -- has tragically died, the school announced Tuesday. She was only 22 years old. No cause of death was revealed. "Please join us in offering our deepest condolences to her parents and sisters," university officials said...
SOCCER
CBS Boston

Patriots Mock Draft Roundup: Will Bill Belichick Go Offense Or Defense In First Round?

BOSTON (CBS) — The NFL Combine begins this week, marking the official beginning of draft season for most of the country. With that in mind — and with a whole lot of draft prospects entering the football news cycle this week — it’s a good time to take a peek around the internet to see what the mock drafters are forecasting for the Patriots. Coming off a year with three immediate hits in the first half of the draft — Mac Jones, Christian Barmore, and Rhamondre Stevenson — Bill Belichick and crew will be looking to once again add impact players early to help...
NFL
CBS Boston

Celtics Officially Sign G League Sharpshooter Matt Ryan To Two-Way Contract

BOSTON (CBS) — The Celtics have filled the team’s final two-way spot on the roster, signing forward Matt Ryan of the Grand Rapids Gold on Monday. Boston’s interest in Ryan (who is not the same Matt Ryan who currently quarterbacks the Atlanta Falcons and at one point went to Boston College, just in case you needed that disclaimer) was first reported on Sunday night. Ryan is a solid shooter with size, standing at 6-foot-7 and knocking down 39 percent of his triples in 16 G League games this season. The 24-year-old from White Plains, New York bounced around in college, starting at...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Carli Lloyd rips former teammates after she refused to take knee: They ‘became more about building a brand’

Carli Lloyd, a former soccer player on Team USA, has criticised her former teammates for focusing more on “building a brand” than fighting for the team. Ms Lloyd was the only US player who refused to kneel to protest racism ahead of the bronze medal match against Australia during the Tokyo Olympics in August. She also stayed standing during previous games. “What we had in the last several years was not a good culture,” she told the Fox Sports State of the Union podcast. “The mentality changed and it became toxic.” When asked what specifically made the team culture...
SOCIETY
CBS Boston

Report: People In NFL ‘Flabbergasted’ By Patriots’ Current Coaching Staff: ‘A Lot Of Eyebrows Raised’

BOSTON (CBS) — Bill Belichick’s willingness to enter a season with Joe Judge and Matt Patricia as top assistant coaches on the offensive side of the ball has caught a lot of people in New England by surprise. Apparently, that’s the case around the NFL, too. That’s at least what Patriots reporter Phil Perry has heard thus far in Indianapolis at the scouting combine. “I can just tell you from talking to some people here and some folks around the league — people are flabbergasted at how this Patriots staff has come together,” Perry said on NBC Sports Boston’s Patriots Talk Podcast....
NFL
The Spun

Michael Jordan Has Idea For NASCAR: Fans React

Basketball legend Michael Jordan is now a NASCAR co-owner, and apparently he has an interesting financial model he wants the sport to try. According to Jordan’s financial advisor, Curtis Polk, His Airness wants to help NASCAR teams become less reliant on sponsors and find revenue through additional avenues, such as media.
NBA
CBS Boston

CBS Boston

Boston, MA
47K+
Followers
22K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news, sports, and weather in Boston from WBZ CBS 4.

 https://boston.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy