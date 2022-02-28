ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
B.A.A. Offering Refund Or Deferral For All Ukrainian Runners Registered For Boston Marathon

By CBSBoston.com Staff
 2 days ago
BOSTON (CBS) – The Boston Athletic Association is offering full refund or deferral options for all Ukrainian runners who are currently registered for the upcoming Boston Marathon.

There are 43 runners from Ukraine registered for the Boston Marathon, slated for April 18.

Refunds will also be available for the 2022 B.A.A. 5K, which is scheduled for April 16.

The B.A.A. said it will reach out to impacted participants directly.

