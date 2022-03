A project to widen Birnham Woods Drive from two to four lanes from Waterbend Cove to Rayford Road was scheduled to begin in early March. The contract is for 420 days, according to Montgomery County Precinct 3. The completed project will result in two lanes in addition to a left-turn lane in each direction at Birnham Woods and Waterbend Cove and at Birnham Woods and Lexington Boulevard.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO