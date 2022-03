Stargazing has it all in March. All the great evening winter constellations are still available, and in most places, you don’t have to bundle up quite as much. The first and last two weeks of March are especially wonderful because there isn’t much moonlight, leaving you with darker skies to explore celestial treasures. The full moon is on March 18. It has several nicknames. Many Native American tribes called it the Worm Moon since that was the time of the year earthworms emerged from winter hibernation as the ground softened. Some of the other names for the March full moon are the Crow, Crust, and Lenten Moon.

