Do you know what today is? It’s National Pancake Day!. To celebrate, I figured I’d share 5 of the best places in the Boise area to get some pancakes. I’m kickin’ this out to you a little later in the day, so if you missed this and it’s too late for breakfast, I wanted to let you know there’s no shame in having breakfast for dinner or even celebrating tomorrow morning.

BOISE, ID ・ 4 DAYS AGO