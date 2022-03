It’s that time of year: March Madness is upon us and it couldn’t be a more exciting month for basketball fans. There is a lot going on in the basketball world this weekend starting with our Philadelphia 76ers, winners of their last three games by double digits since the Harden-Simmons trade, having a challenging stretch of games starting Friday night when they host the Cleveland Cavaliers. On Saturday, the Sixers have to travel to Miami to play the Heat, and then on Monday they return to Philadelphia to face the Chicago Bulls. Joel Embiid, James Harden, and Tyrese Maxey have led the way with the trio averaging 84.7 points per game.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 11 HOURS AGO