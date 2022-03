Samsung was recently found throttling apps on its Galaxy smartphones. It was found that a service called Game Optimization Service on Samsung Galaxy flagships, including the new Galaxy S22, was throttling the performance of some apps while allowing benchmark apps to run at full scale. Samsung came out with an official statement saying it will address the issue and will release an update for the affected device which will allow users to run all the apps at full performance.

CELL PHONES ・ 3 HOURS AGO