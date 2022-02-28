The One Show's Angela Scanlon welcomes her second child with husband Roy

Angela Scanlon has given birth to her second child.

The One Show presenter, 38, announced the baby joy on Instagram on Monday.

Alongside an image of her newborn daughter cradled against her chest, a besotted Angela wrote: 'Marnie Fae Horgan 11.2.22 ✨ Chapped lips & chapped nips can only mean one thing… our little woman has arrived!! We are besotted x'.

Messages of congratulations accumulated underneath the precious snap.

Reality star Vicky Pattison wrote: 'Omg congratulations beautiful girl,' followed by a heart-eyed emoji.

Meanwhile fellow presenter Stacey Dooley commented: 'Yayyyyyyyyyyy! ❤️'

Angela shares another daughter, four-year-old Ruby Ellen, with eco-entrepreneur husband Roy Horgan.

They pair tied the knot in 2014 in County Wicklow, Ireland.

Their second bout of baby joy was announced last October in an Instagram post.

Angela wrote: 'SO, this is happening!! I'm pregnant & apparently already prepping for actual labour. Baby Horgan The Second (official title) arrives next spring.'

She added: 'Feeling very lucky & excited & also nervous about jumping on a trampoline (forever).'

The news of baby number two came just weeks after Angela revealed that she was involved in a car crash.

Angela was rushed to hospital after being involved in a serious crash with a private ambulance and two other cars.

According to The Sun, the star was in an Addison Lee private car at 9.30am, when it collided with the ambulance on north London's The Bishops Avenue - nicknamed 'billionaires' row' due to its concentration of sprawling mansions.

Witnesses claimed Angela's vehicle was hit by a van which had first been struck by a BMW.

Angela later shared a video updating fans on her well-being and said she was 'absolutely fine'.

She said: 'I'm absolutely fine. There was a car accident yesterday, I was in it. It looked pretty bad, nobody was hurt thankfully. We crashed into an ambulance.

'They were amazing, everyone was amazing. I did have to go to hospital just as a precaution but I'm fine.

'Took a day off, absolutely fine. Both drivers are fine. Sorry if anyone panicked. I panicked a bit when I saw it!'