ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foreign Policy

U.S. can focus on two theaters - Indo-Pacific and war in Europe, official says

By David Brunnstrom, Michael Martina
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KwY5K_0eRWwL5r00

WASHINGTON, Feb 28 (Reuters) - The United States will keep its focus on the Indo-Pacific despite the Ukraine crisis, the White House Indo-Pacific policy coordinator said on Monday, adding Washington has been deeply engaged in two theaters simultaneously before, including during World War Two and the Cold War.

"It’s difficult. It’s expensive. But it is also essential, and I believe that we’re entering a period where that is what will be demanded of the United States and this generation of Americans," the official, Kurt Campbell, told an event hosted by the German Marshall Fund of the United States.

"There is a deep recognition and intention here inside the government, in the White House, to sustain every element of our engagement in the Indo-Pacific,” Campbell said.

Campbell said coming months would show U.S. "determination" to sustain high-level engagement with the region President Joe Biden has declared a priority for policy and resources in pushing back against China's expanding influence.

Biden plans to host a summit with Southeast Asian leaders in March and attend a summit of the Quad grouping of the United States, Australia, Japan and India in May. read more Campbell said Biden would travel too for meetings involving Southeast Asian states this year.

Biden is also sending a delegation of former senior security officials to Taiwan on Monday in a show of support for the island amid fears that China might seek to take advantage of a distracted West to move against it. read more

"You will see a whole range of activities across the board, diplomatically, institutionally ... investment, and also economic and trade," Campbell said.

Mira Rapp-Hooper, a director for U.S. Indo-Pacific strategy at the White House National Security Council, said she was confident that the Russian invasion of Ukraine would not divert from U.S. Indo-Pacific goals.

"There is a way that the resources we are sending to Ukraine right now are actually quite distinct from what we are trying to do on the Indo Pacific strategy," she said. "That does not mean that we won’t feel moments of resource scarcity, but it does mean that we can plan both simultaneously."

Campbell and Rapp-Hooper said the world was watching closely China's position towards Russia's invasion, which happened three weeks after Beijing and Moscow announced an enhanced strategic partnership.

The White House has called on China to condemn Russia's actions, the largest assault on a European state since World War Two. read more

Campbell said China was in an awkward position, but Washington wanted to keep communication lines with Beijing open.

He said he believed Chinese leaders "have been concerned" by the solidarity of U.S. allies and partners and also by the "brutality" of Russia's invasion.

"It is undeniable that right now China is occupying an awkward nexus in which they're trying to sustain their deep and fundamental relationship with Russia."

Campbell said it was too early to tell what conclusions China would draw, but Washington had explained to Beijing in advance the risks associated with Russia's invasion.

"It's clear from our perspective that the association, so public and so deep, between Russia and China is indeed quite uncomfortable right now."

Beijing has largely steered clear of criticizing Moscow, but has stressed its traditional position on the need to respect sovereignty and territorial integrity and last week abstained in a U.N. vote on a resolution condemning the Russian invasion.

At the same event, the head of Asia policy for the European Union's diplomatic service, Gunnar Wiegand, also stressed the need to keep negotiation channels open with China, while the EU special envoy for the Indo-Pacific, Gabriele Visentin, said events in Ukraine would encourage the bloc to step up engagement with Asia.

Reporting by David Brunnstrom and Michael Martina; editing by Grant McCool

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 1

Related
The New Yorker

Russia and China Unveil a Pact Against America and the West

In their matching mauve ties, Russia’s Vladimir Putin and China’s Xi Jinping last week declared a “new era” in the global order and, at least in the short term, endorsed their respective territorial ambitions in Ukraine and Taiwan. The world’s two most powerful autocrats unveiled a sweeping long-term agreement that also challenges the United States as a global power, NATO as a cornerstone of international security, and liberal democracy as a model for the world. “Friendship between the two States has no limits,” they vowed in the communiqué, released after the two leaders met on the eve of the Beijing Winter Olympics. “There are no ‘forbidden’ areas of cooperation.”
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Washington Times

China shared U.S. intelligence on Ukraine crisis with Russia

China’s government took U.S. intelligence provided to convince Beijing to join American-led efforts to head off a military attack on Ukraine and shared it with Russia, according to a person familiar with the activity. Intelligence-sharing with a major U.S. adversary is unusual but was part of repeated diplomatic efforts...
FOREIGN POLICY
Washington Times

China fumes as U.S. approves $100 million Patriot missile deal with Taiwan

The Biden administration has signed off on a $100 million deal with Taiwan to boost its missile defense capabilities, sparking an angry reaction from the Chinese government Tuesday. The deal will provide five years’ worth of engineering support to the island intended to “sustain, maintain and improve the Patriot Air...
FOREIGN POLICY
FOXBusiness

China carrying out ‘master plan’ to take over US: John Ratcliffe

China’s playbook for taking over the United States aims to dominate America’s industries one by one, former DNI John Ratcliffe explained on "Mornings with Maria" Monday. JOHN RATCLIFFE: Wall Street has put profits above our national security, so to tech giants in Silicon Valley. Now we're seeing it in Hollywood, where, you know, the American people are essentially being indoctrinated by a Hollywood industry where China is never the bad guy. And at the same time, what they're doing is rob, replicating and replacing, and creating their own film industry so that they can indoctrinate their own population to the exclusion of American filmmakers. So, unfortunately, this has been… the pattern and it will continue. It's part of the master plan for China to supplant the United States in all aspects…
FOREIGN POLICY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kurt Campbell
Person
Joe Biden
Washington Post

Trump immediately botches what’s happening in Ukraine

If there’s one thing Donald Trump and his allies want you to know about what’s happening in Ukraine right now, it’s that it wouldn’t be happening if he were still in charge. If only he actually knew what was happening. Trump opted to appear on Fox...
POTUS
Reuters

Saudi crown prince plays the oil card in quest for U.S. recognition

DUBAI, March 3 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's crown prince says he simply doesn't care whether Joe Biden misunderstands him. The prince is instead looking to his oil power to deliver his goals, according to sources familiar with Riyadh's thinking: recognition from the American president that he's the real ruler of the kingdom and a stronger hand in the costly Yemen war.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Indo Pacific#Europe#Cold War#Americans#The German Marshall Fund#Southeast Asian#Russian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Foreign Policy
Place
Beijing, CN
News Break
Politics
Country
India
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
Japan
Country
China
Fortune

Ukraine’s execs say even without an invasion, Russia may have already damaged their businesses for years

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Less than three weeks ago, Ukrainian executive Anatoliy Amelin stocked up on ammunition in the eastern city of Dnipro, 150 miles from the Russian border, bracing himself for war to erupt at any moment. Amelin, a seasoned military officer who is also strategy chief for the Ukrainian titanium company TitanEra, told Fortune he and other businesspeople were ready to race to the front line to fight the Russians, the moment the invasion occurred.
ECONOMY
The Independent

‘We’re going to lose every single one our children’: Scientists’ warning of 9.0 earthquake to hit Washington prompts rush to tsunami-proof schools

Residents of a Pacific Ocean community in Washington state are set to vote on a measure that could see more than $100m raised to build tsunami-safe schools, amid warnings that thousands of children and others are at risk from an earthquake.For many years, scientists have been warning about the dangers to communities on what is known as the Cascadia Subduction Zone, that runs more for than 600 miles, parallel to the Pacific Coast, from northern California beyond the tip of Canada’s Vancouver Island.While there are no contemporaneous written accounts of the 1700 Cascadia Earthquake, the last major quake in...
EDUCATION
Reuters

Reuters

345K+
Followers
291K+
Post
157M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy