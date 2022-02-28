'Modern day Winston Churchill': What to know about Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy

With all the fighting and fear his country is facing, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has become a symbol of hope for many Ukrainians as they defend their country from the Russian invasion.

As Russian forces began to close in on the Ukraine capital, Kyiv, over the weekend, Zelenskyy refused to leave his country, declaring he would fight back despite being marked as "target No. 1."

"The fight is here; I need ammunition, not a ride," a senior American intelligence official recounted Zelenskyy telling U.S. officials on Saturday.

But the 44-year-old's rise to global attention is anything but ordinary. He isn't a career politician, and with fears of the Russian invasion possibly being the start of a wider war, Zelenskyy's family has very deep connections with World War II.

Here are some things to know about the Ukrainian president.

Live updates: US, Swiss announce new sanctions against Russia; Ukraine asks for immediate EU membership

The news comes to you: Get the latest updates on the situation in Ukraine. Sign up here.

He was a comedian and actor, and his political career sprang from TV

After earning a law degree, Zelenskyy joined a comedy group in the late 1990s that became widely successful in Ukraine. The group's success launched his acting career, starring in various films, and even voicing the titular character in the Ukrainian dubbing of "Paddington" and "Paddington 2."

But Zelenskyy really rose to fame for the show "Servant of the People" in 2015. In the show, Zelenskyy played a high school history teacher whose rant on political corruption in Ukraine goes viral and results in him becoming president.

Three years after the show's debut, the television production company behind it launched a political party named after the show with Zelenskyy declaring his interest in politics. He ran for president in the 2019 election, unseating incumbent Petro Poroshenko by winning more than 73% of votes.

His family fought and died during WWII

Zelenskyy's grandfather, Semyon Ivanovich Zelenskyy, fought for the Soviet Union during World War II. And the president, who is Jewish, had family members who were killed by Nazi Germany during the Holocaust.

Shortly before his inauguration in 2019, Zelenskyy visited the grave of his grandfather in his hometown of Kryvy Rih on May 9 in what he called his family's "Thanksgiving," also known as Victory Day: the anniversary of the day Nazi Germany surrendered.

"Thanksgiving for the fact that the inhuman ideology of Nazism is a thing of the past, thanksgiving to those who fought against Nazism – and won, thanksgiving everyone for the opportunity to be born and live," he wrote in a Facebook post . "No one has the right to privatize this victory, to say that it could have happened without Ukrainians. We remember those who had lost their lives. And we honor those who are still alive, there are very few of them left."

He was at the center of Trump's impeachment

The reason the House filed an impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump in 2019 was because of a conversation between Trump and Zelenskyy.

In August 2019, an unnamed official in the intelligence community filed a complaint saying Trump had a phone call with Zelenskyy. In the call, Trump urged the Ukrainian president to investigate Burisma Group, a Ukrainian energy company for which President Joe Biden's son Hunter had served on the board of directors, as his administration was holding up millions of dollars in military aid for Ukraine approved by Congress.

After Trump was acquitted, Zelenskyy pushed back on Trump's claims that Ukraine was a corrupt country.

Zelenskyy has stood firm after the Russian invasion

Zelenskyy's stance in fighting back against Russian forces rather than leaving the country has earned him praise across social media. He has been compared to George Washington and Winston Churchill.

'We left dad in Kiev': Families say goodbye as Ukrainians fight to save their home

Follow Jordan Mendoza on Twitter: @jordan_mendoza5 .

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 'Modern day Winston Churchill': What to know about Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy