As Floridians face massive rent hikes, problem takes a backseat to culture wars in Legislature

TALLAHASSEE — As housing costs skyrocket in Florida, measures that aim to help tenants struggling with soaring rent hikes have gone unheard in the Legislature.

Legislation has languished that would require landlords to provide more notice of impending rent hikes, allow local government to impose rent control measures and shield pregnant women from eviction.

At the same time, the Florida House’s proposed budget doesn’t include any funding for a program geared toward aiding developers of apartments for low-income people .

Democrats and advocates for renters say Gov. Ron DeSantis and the Republican-controlled Legislature are failing to address a crisis in the rental market with tenants seeing their rent jump by $300 a month or even more.

Rep. Carlos Guillermo Smith, D-Orlando, has called on DeSantis to declare a state of emergency and invoke price-gouging protections if landlords raise rents more than 10%. “Floridians can’t afford Florida” has become his rallying cry.

“We need Gov. DeSantis not to focus on Canadian truckers or standing up for Joe Rogan or attacking LGBTQ children or censoring discussions about history and race in our schools,” he said. “We need him to address the real issues facing Floridians, starting with affordable housing.”

‘I see the desperation’

Yetzenia Negron, who works on affordable housing issues for Orange County, said she’s struggling herself with finding an apartment within her budget. Meanwhile, she hears the stories of people who are increasingly being priced out of Orlando’s rental market.

Her monthly rent for a one-bedroom apartment in east Orlando will increase from $1,230 to $1,530 when her lease is renewed on April 1.

“It is affecting everyone across the board,” Negron said. “Everyone is being affected. ... I see the desperation of individuals. I feel it.”

Orlando’s rents have increased more than any other city in the Sun Belt with the average monthly rent now nearing $1,700, according to CoStar, a real estate analyst. Asking prices for rent in metro Orlando jumped 24.3% last year, CoStar found.

A slew of measures intended to provide relief have been introduced in Tallahassee, but they have failed to gain traction. One bill would require landlords to provide at least three months’ notice if they plan to increase rent by more than 5%. Another would shield pregnant women or families with children from being evicted for three months.

Democrats also have tried unsuccessfully to lift the state’s prohibition on local rent control measures.

A multitude of factors are fueling rising rents. One is the influx of people moving to the Sunshine State during the pandemic, said Ken H. Johnson, a real estate economist at Florida Atlantic University.

Johnson said he’s skeptical politicians can have any immediate effect on rising rents. Rent control hasn’t worked when implemented elsewhere, he said.

“Right now, the storm is upon us,” Johnson said. “No current political action is going to solve this. You have to let markets work it out. That doesn’t mean you shouldn’t think about affordable housing down the road.”

Another factor at play is Tallahassee lawmakers have diverted $2.3 billion since 2002 from affordable housing programs to other purposes, said Jaimie Ross, president and CEO of the Florida Housing Coalition.

“The amount of money dedicated for housing that has been diverted for close to 20 years is in no small part responsible for the extraordinary deficit of affordable housing in Florida,” she said.

Republican leaders respond

GOP leaders say they aren’t ignoring Florida’s affordable housing crisis. They blame “reckless Washington spending” for fueling inflation that is driving up costs for Floridians. Democrats counter inflation is a global problem driven down by the pandemic’s effects on the global economy.

DeSantis’ budget calls for $355 million for affordable housing, including $95 million for State Apartment Incentive Loan, which helps developers build affordable rental properties.

“This is a national problem, but states can take steps to address it,” Christina Pushaw, a DeSantis spokeswoman, wrote in an email. “Gov. DeSantis has always recognized the importance of recommending significant resources in the state budget for increasing the development and availability of affordable housing.”

Both chambers of the Legislature, however, are calling for less money to address the problem . The House budget includes $268 million for affordable housing programs, while the Senate has set aside nearly $338 million.

House Speaker Chris Sprowls said he’s supporting additional property tax breaks for teachers, police officers and others that he said will help counter inflation. Another controversial proposal moving through the Legislature would allow companies to charge a nonrefundable monthly fee , typically about $25, that would be substituted for an upfront security deposit.

That could help tenants with move-in costs, but advocates for tenants have criticized such plans because the fees are not refundable.

Senate President Wilton Simpson is pushing for a $15 minimum wage for state employees to help with inflation. He said the rising rents are being fueled by factors outside the control of state lawmakers.

“There is not enough money in this country to build enough affordable housing to outrun the Biden inflation,” he said.

Democrats say the Legislature’s efforts on affordable housing are too little compared with $3.5 billion in proposed corporate tax breaks and billions of dollars in federal relief money Florida is receiving that could be used for affordable housing.

Last year, Republican leaders agreed to spare affordable housing funds in the future but not before diverting another $200 million. Those funds were used for public works projects to help cities deal with climate change.

