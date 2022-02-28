ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Useful Idiots’: Democratic Socialists Of America Say US Should Leave NATO During Ukraine Crisis

By Daily Caller News Foundation
 2 days ago

Sebastian Hughes

The Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) reiterated its call for the U.S. to leave NATO in a statement Saturday, despite Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“There is no solution through war or further intervention,” the organization said . “DSA reaffirms our call for the US to withdraw from NATO and to end the imperialist expansionism that set the stage for this conflict.”

DSA condemned Russia for its invasion and demanded the withdrawal of its troops from Ukraine, but said the crisis must be solved through diplomacy and de-escalation, as opposed to “unilateral coercive measures, militarization, and other forms of economic and military brinkmanship that will only exacerbate the human toll of this conflict.”

One of the demands Russia made before invading was for NATO to rescind its promise to admit Ukraine as a member. The alliance flatly rejected the proposal and diplomatic talks failed to prevent Russia from escalating the crisis.

Former Democratic Rep. Tulsi Gabbard claimed Russian President Vladimir Putin had “legitimate security concerns” over NATO that should have been addressed. After Russia invaded, she tweeted Putin had made his “point” and that he should end his assault, but reiterated her support for keeping Ukraine out of NATO.

“I am deeply concerned with DSA’s statement calling on the US to unilaterally leave NATO in the midst of a level of Russian Aggression on the European Continent that we have not seen since World War 2,” former Democratic Rep. Max Rose tweeted on Sunday of the DSA statement.

Fellow Democratic New York Rep. Ritchie Torres agreed with Rose’s frustration, tweeting “the DSA and Tucker Carlson have joined forces to form a pro-Putin axis in American politics, an alliance of useful idiots.”

