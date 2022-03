I know, I know. Why screen-free? Because my friend, as much as I love playing the Switch and listening to music with my headphones in on a long drive, it's nice to have options. Road Trips will never again be boring with this list of car games I've put together. I've picked games that are good for friends, family-friendly games, games that are good for keeping your passengers or kids busy and entertained and games that can involve even the driver without distracting them from the road! Prepare to be entertained!

