The Best Hotel Rewards Programs

By Sarah Hansen
SFGate
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter two years of staycations, you’re probably ready to start traveling again. And a hotel rewards program is a great way to make the most of your spending. You don’t need to be a weekly hotel guest to take advantage of perks like free wifi, late checkout and room upgrades. But...

Mens Journal

The Best Outdoors-Focused Hotels and Hostels for Adventurous Travelers

As soon as we hopped on our bikes for a ride at the base of Oregon’s Mt. Bachelor last June, storm clouds moved overhead and rain began to fall between the trees. The area’s coveted loam turned to mush. Had we been staying in our camper van without a heater or shower, I would’ve been less enthused about getting drenched and caked in mud. But my husband and I were in luck. For this trip, we looked for outdoor-focused hotels and booked a stay at the Campfire Hotel, an outdoorsy motor lodge in Bend, OR. That meant we could warm up and clean up after our ride. We zipped through the trail’s berms, turns, and bumps as silt and mud splashed all over us, knowing that a hot shower awaited when we returned.
OREGON STATE
SFGate

The Biggest Mansion in the U.S. Just Sold at an L.A. Bankruptcy Auction

A 105,000-square-foot megamansion nestled in the hilly Bel Air neighborhood of Los Angeles that was listed for $295 million sold at a bankruptcy auction for $141 million, CNBC reports. The sale brings finality to an ambitious, onerous 10-year real-estate project. Known as "The One," the home was built by former...
LOS ANGELES, CA
SFGate

How to Choose a Seat on a Plane

This article was first published on NerdWallet.com. What used to be a simple part of purchasing an airline ticket has become a hot mess in recent years. Should you pay for more legroom? Should you pay at all? Do you have to select a seat in order to get on the plane? These are legitimate questions, and airlines do little to help answer them during checkout.
LIFESTYLE
Seekingalpha.com

Shake Shack to run bitcoin reward program via Block's app

Shake Shack (SHAK -7.2%) made a move into the crypto world with an announcement that customers will receive a 15% reward in the form of bitcoin for purchases of orders with a Block (NYSE:SQ) Cash App Cash Card (SQ). The new promotion will run through the middle part of the month.
BUSINESS
WBTV

Walmart partnering with Best Friends Pet Hotel

The pandemic has brought on a lot of anxiety and depression - and if you're going through it, you're not alone. Here's how to talk about it. Is this toothpaste dispenser worth the $9.99 price tag? Find out!. Charlotte FC set to begin its inaugural season Saturday. Updated: 17 hours...
CHARLOTTE, NC
TravelNoire

The First Crypto and Tech Hotel Brand Announces Exclusive NFT Membership Rewards Program

As digital assets become popular, the travel industry is starting to embrace them. Companies are now looking to attract crypto holders worldwide, and booking travel with cryptocurrency is on the rise. Now, it is time for the NFTs to get aquatinted within the tourism sector. The Atlanta-based EV Hotel, the first crypto and tech hotel brand, announced in late February that the brand is creating an exclusive NFT membership for its clients as part of a visionary business approach that aims to combine comfort and technology hospitality space, equipped to innovate the current hotel loyalty programs. This is the first hotel with an NFT rewards program.
LIFESTYLE
buckinghamshirelive.com

'Starving' mum offered only crisps, popcorn, celery and chocolate on long-haul British Airways flight

A mum claims British Airways ruined her Caribbean holiday by leaving her so 'starving' on a nine-hour flight after a 'pitiful' meal of only crisps, popcorn, celery and other chocolate that she almost passed out. Mum-of-two Amber Fisher suffers from coeliac disease but says the airline's 'confusing website' led her to believe she simply had to inform crew of her allergy upon boarding to be provided with a gluten-free meal.
LIFESTYLE
The Guardian

A car rental company has banned my wife – but compared with some Hertz customers she may have got off lightly

About a year ago, my wife was filling in paperwork to hire a car when the woman behind the counter suddenly looked up in alarm. “I’m sorry,” she said in a stage whisper. “The computer is saying: ‘Do not rent to this woman under any circumstances.’ It seems you’re banned for life?” There was an awkward pause before she leaned forward conspiratorially and said: “What did you do?!”
CARS

