The Best Airline Rewards Programs

As digital assets become popular, the travel industry is starting to embrace them. Companies are now looking to attract crypto holders worldwide, and booking travel with cryptocurrency is on the rise. Now, it is time for the NFTs to get aquatinted within the tourism sector. The Atlanta-based EV Hotel, the first crypto and tech hotel brand, announced in late February that the brand is creating an exclusive NFT membership for its clients as part of a visionary business approach that aims to combine comfort and technology hospitality space, equipped to innovate the current hotel loyalty programs. This is the first hotel with an NFT rewards program.

