The Best Airline Rewards Programs

“The entire Xfinity Rewards experience has been shaped and inspired by our customers. They told us they wanted meaningful rewards rooted in unforgettable experiences. Philadelphia, Pa- Comcast announce the launch of a new program that will be available all around the country. Their goal with Xfinity Rewards is to give back to the customers. Their program covers music, entertainment, sports, technology, etc. Through their rewards program the members are able to enjoy of $1 movie rentals, free content, discounts at recreational parks and resorts. Another perk of this program is access to their “features like the new xFi Advanced Gateway with Supersonic WiFi” mentioned in their press release. The press release also shares how customers will be able to meet gold medalist, music award winners and tickets to the Jimmy Fallon’s Show, Late Night with Jimmy Fallon.
