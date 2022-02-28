Packers leave Aaron Rodgers, Davante Adams out of tweet for London game

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams. Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

The ongoing soap opera between Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers hit a new level on Monday when the team made an interesting choice for a social media graphic promoting next season's game in London.

The Pack is set to play one of two games hosted at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium next season, the NFL said in a statement on Monday. To celebrate the news, Green Bay's tweeted a picture of various players super-imposed into The Beatles' famous "Abbey Road" album cover.

While the graphic overall is quite clever, it's hard not to notice that Rodgers and high-profile teammate Davante Adams were not part of the post.

As CBS Sports points out, the decision to leave Rodgers off the graphic could be less to do with being catty and more to do with the fact the MVP quarterback has yet to make a decision about his football future. Still, it's an interesting choice given Rodgers has one year left on his current contract.

Things get a little more complicated when it comes to Adams, however. The star wide receiver is coming off of another stellar season and Rodgers has said that if he does in fact go play for another team that he wants Adams to go with him. The Packers could slap Adams with a franchise tag or offer him a hefty deal to coax him into staying -- which could possibly also be a move to get Rodgers to stay.

Whether Green Bay is married to one of those plans remains to be seen. And who knows when Rodgers will decide to reveal his grand decision for his future.

So for the time being, all we have is a cryptic social media post to help stir the pot early in the offseason.