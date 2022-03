The latest guidance suggests that the core of the coldest air will be more concentrated over western/central Canada during the month of March. In the East, there will be up and downs in terms of temperature, but that also means a lot of fronts nearby with areas of low pressure moving northeastward in and around the western Atlantic high, thus March may end up being cloudier and wetter for eastern Canada and the northeastern quarter of the United States. There are still some opportunities for snow in eastern Canada, but clearly, the worst of winter's cold is behind us.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 2 DAYS AGO