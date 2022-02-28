Valparaiso University names new college of engineering dean

Doug Tougaw

Doug Tougaw was appointed by Valparaiso University as its next dean for its college of engineering.

Tougaw has served as interim dean since Feb. 15, 2021. He will be responsible for the strategic leadership, coordination and guidance of the college of engineering.

Tougaw joined the university faculty in 1996 as an assistant professor of electrical and computer engineering and served as the chair of that department from 2001 to 2010 and from 2016 to 2020.

“I look forward to collaborating with our faculty and staff to lead the initiatives and world-class programs that our engineering alumni know well, so that generations of future Valpo engineers can make their mark on the world,” he said.

Since Tougaw’s took over as interim dean, Valparaiso’s college of engineering was honored as a national leader in program diversity by the American Society for Engineering Education. The distinction recognizes engineering and engineering technology programs that make significant, measurable progress in increasing diversity, inclusion and degree attainment outcomes.

Tougaw received the Valparaiso University Alumni Association Distinguished Teaching award in 2006 and the Valparaiso University Excellence in Teaching Award in 2015.

