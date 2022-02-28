ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Colorado big game license applications open Tuesday, March 1

By Michael Rummel
KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado
KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24tU3b_0eRWtHWk00

Applications for Colorado's big game license draw open Tuesday, March 1. The application period closes on April 5 at 8 P.M.

Hunters interested in taking part this season will need to buy a qualifying license to participate in the draw, and all qualifying licenses will be available beginning March 1.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife have made a few changes to the license requirements and fees for the 2022, and all the changes can be found in the 2022 Colorado Big Game brochure.

If you win the primary draw, CPW will send you an e-mail. If you win but wish to surrender an elk, deer, break, pronghorn, or moose license, you have until Monday, June 6 at 11:59 P.M. Mountain Time to do so.

The deadline for surrendering a bighorn sheep or mountain goat license is Friday, April 22 at 11:59 P.M. Mountain Time.

Surrendering a license reinstates the hunter's preference points to what they were before the draw and will remove the license from their account.

The payment deadlines for the licenses, excluding sheep and goats, is midnight on June 17. For sheep and goats it is May 3. If the payment is missed, both the license and the preference points will be forfeited.

A major change for bow hunters comes this year, as there is no longer a maximum let-off percentage. Now compound bows with any let-off percentage are allowed. However, if you plan to use a draw-loc or a crossbow, an ADA Recreation Accommodation permit is still required.

CPW is also advising archers to wear fluorescent orange or pink during the overlap between the archery and muzzleloader seasons between September 10-18, 2022.

All deer hunters will need to be aware of the mandatory testing in specific hunt codes for Chronic Wasting Disease. CPW is requiring mandatory submission of head samples, which they will test free of charge.

The specific codes are shaded in green on pages 22, and 27-31 in the Colorado Big Game Brochure.

Hunters may also voluntarily submit a head sample for CWD testing for a $25 fee.
_____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5 , download and start watching.

Comments / 2

Related
OutThere Colorado

MAJOR STORM ALERT: 48-plus inches of snow expected to hit parts of Colorado

Come Monday afternoon, weather is about to start changing around Colorado, with a major winter storm setting up to hit the state. This round of snow is expected to stretch from Monday around noon through Thursday morning, dropping more than 48 inches of snow in some parts of the state. A first wave is expected Monday through Tuesday morning, with another heavier wave of widespread snow expected Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday.
COLORADO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Government
Outsider.com

Alaska Bison Herd Trample Over Car in Scary Video

Bison love to trample, it’s in their nature. This is part of the reason why national parks and wildlife organizations always urge people to keep their distance from all wild animals. Now, a new video shows that you may not even be safe from certain wildlife while locked and...
ALASKA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Android Tv#Coparkswildlife#Cpw
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

Facts About Colorado Mountain Town Currently Cut Off Due to Snow

A Colorado mountain town has been cut off to "nearly all travelers" after an avalanche covered a 200-foot stretch of road under eight feet of snow. Here's a little about the town of Silverton, Colorado. According to the Colorado Department of Transportation, the Red Mountain Pass portion of US 550...
KSEN AM 1150

DEATH Stalks Montana Mountains

I've got a rip roaring page turner of a book up for grabs tomorrow, Saturday morning, on Puffman Sports Trivia. Montana native Bill Yenne is right on this money with the riveting tome, "Vultures Over the Elk Fork County," & 8 days in the lives of Elk Fork country in Montana Territory during a month on the cusp of winter, in a year somewhere between the advent of the Winchester Model ''73, & the 10th anniversary of Appomattox. Check out my good friend, Bill Yenne's website www.billyenne.com, & the 1st caller with the correct answer to my sports trivia question WINS the book at 7:30, Saturday morning on Puffman Sports Trivia.
MONTANA STATE
Whiskey Riff

VIDEO: Mountain Lion Kills Elk Right At Colorado Man’s Front Door

Did the elk get killed by this mountain lion or was it already dead? Did this guy happen to come across the scene afterwards or did he see it?. Mountain lions are some of the coolest animals that run around the woods. An apex predator feared by virtually everything, it is deadly silent and always terrifying never knowing where they are or what they might do.
COLORADO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
OutThere Colorado

Snowiest town in Colorado has already gotten 127 inches of snow

A recent report published by Denver's 9NEWS, utilizing data from the National Weather Service, says Crested Butte is the snowiest town in Colorado. According to their report, Crested Butte has already gotten 127.9 inches of snow this season, mostly thanks to a big December storm that dropped close to 100 inches of snow over several days. This high total also means that Crested Butte is the 7th-snowiest town of 500 or more nationwide. Haines, Alaska is the tiny town with the most snow, at 175 inches thus far this season.
KX News

North Dakota man dies in avalanche north of Yellowstone park

BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) — Officials say a 34-year-old Bismarck, North Dakota man died in an avalanche while riding a snow bike north of Yellowstone National Park. Park County Coroner Al Jenkins says the man died Saturday from asphyxiation. The 34-year-old and one other person were riding snow bikes along with three people who were riding […]
BISMARCK, ND
95 Rock KKNN

Watch a Colorado Bobcat Snatch a Deer from Hunters

In the wild, there are no rules. It doesn't matter what you think belongs to you, if you're in the wild, especially if it involves food, the competition is real. Some hunters found that out the hard way when a bunch of deer meat that they had worked hard to get was swiped by one of the most elusive and sneaky predators around the bobcat.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
Westword

Five Fast-Casual Chains That Are Planning to Move Into Colorado This Year

Denver is a city that loves local, but as the food scene continues to grow, this has become a popular market for chains looking to expand their reach. In fact, the proliferation of out-of-state concepts coming to the Mile High was one of the biggest food stories of 2021, and that trend continues to gather steam.
KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado

KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado

6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Colorado Springs, Colorado news and weather from KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy