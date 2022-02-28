ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

My view: Ukraine – lessons learned, unity of support

By Vadim Mozyrsky
Lake Oswego Review
Lake Oswego Review
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3faQBy_0eRWtDzq00 In Portland, people rise to stand with Ukrainians during the attack by Russian forces.

As I watch TV footage of Russian tanks rolling down Ukrainian streets, I am stunned by how two nations that are closely intertwined can reach a point where soldiers take up arms and invade without provocation. https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06h3qw_0eRWtDzq00

Ukraine and Russia have a shared culture and a shared history. They speak a similar language. They celebrate with similar music, dance, food and drink. They mourn with invocations to related faiths. Their long and tragic histories are bound together under czarist and communist oppressors as well as Central Asian and European invaders. The two nations certainly share more in common than they differ. Without a border sign, a traveler would have a hard time pinpointing where Ukraine ends and Russia begins.

But here we are — explosions on a dark horizons and innocent families fleeing for safety. I ponder how this could happen in a post-Cold War world, and what lessons if any could be learned thousands of miles away.

Certainly one lesson is the fragility of democratic institutions when confronted by demagogues and politicians whose interests lie in fomenting division rather than promoting cooperation. Putin and leaders before him exploited economic and social instability to create a fear and distrust of the West. Closer to home, we've seen how divisive politics over such things as vaccinations have harmed many, created political opportunity for a few, and did lasting damage to the cultural fabric that interweaves our nation.

Yesterday, I walked with hundreds of Ukrainians and friends as they rallied downtown to call for peace in our ancestral homeland. It was a bitter cold day, but we were warmed by cheers and the car honking of passersby. The struggle against oppression, the desire for peace and safety, and the celebration of liberty are universal. Whether you live in Portland or Ukraine, people want our governments to provide a safe environment so that our children can play in the streets without fear of harm, security and assistance for our most needy, and good schools and economic vision so that we and future generations can prosper. Yet seeing how politicians can upend these aspirations both abroad and closer to home, we must be vigilant that our elected officials unify and reflect the best in us rather than exploiting their elevated platform to divide and conquer.

My campaign is built on the foundation of inclusiveness, an openness to hearing and understanding all viewpoints, and the bedrock principle of building upon the commonality and goodness that unite us. These principles are more powerful than those that seek to divide us, whether from our distant relatives abroad or our brothers and sisters at home.

On his website, Vadim Mozyrsky identifies himself as a Jewish refugee from Kyiv, Ukraine, who fled anti-Semitism in 1979. He is a candidate for Portland City Council Position No. 3, currently held by Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty.

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Post

Trump immediately botches what’s happening in Ukraine

If there’s one thing Donald Trump and his allies want you to know about what’s happening in Ukraine right now, it’s that it wouldn’t be happening if he were still in charge. If only he actually knew what was happening. Trump opted to appear on Fox...
POTUS
The Guardian

Why Vladimir Putin has already lost this war

Less than a week into the war, it seems increasingly likely that Vladimir Putin is heading towards a historic defeat. He may win all the battles but still lose the war. Putin’s dream of rebuilding the Russian empire has always rested on the lie that Ukraine isn’t a real nation, that Ukrainians aren’t a real people, and that the inhabitants of Kyiv, Kharkiv and Lviv yearn for Moscow’s rule. That’s a complete lie – Ukraine is a nation with more than a thousand years of history, and Kyiv was already a major metropolis when Moscow was not even a village. But the Russian despot has told his lie so many times that he apparently believes it himself.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Lessons Learned#Ukrainians#Russian#Central Asian#European
americanmilitarynews.com

Russian troops attack and destroy their own troops, tanks

Russian troops attacked other Russian troops early Friday, destroying nine tanks and four armored vehicles in the “friendly fire” incident, according to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. “Just now in the Kiev region, near Severinovka, Russian occupation troops started a fight with… Russian occupation forces. As a result,...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
americanmilitarynews.com

Report: Russian soldiers being fired while invading Ukraine

In a video circulating on social media on Thursday, a Russian soldier appeared to claim he and other soldiers deployed in Ukraine were being ordered by their superiors to sign papers retroactively firing them in what may be a move to deny their involvement in the invasion. The Moscow-based Conflict...
MILITARY
POLITICO

The U.S. won’t repeat it’s sending Stingers to Ukraine

Send tips | Subscribe here | Email Alex | Email Quint. Two senior U.S. officials openly said this week that the United States was sending Stinger missiles to Ukraine — but now neither the White House, Pentagon nor State Department will openly confirm that’s the case. On Tuesday,...
MILITARY
AOL Corp

Zelensky: 'The end of the world has arrived'

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Thursday issued a dire appeal for help as Russia's attacks across the country intensified. "The end of the world has arrived," Zelensky said during a televised news conference in Kyiv. He appealed to Western leaders who have resisted calls to set up a no-fly zone...
POLITICS
TheStreet

Elon Musk Sends an Important Warning to Ukrainians

Like the rest of the world, Elon Musk seems to be following the Russian war in Ukraine closely. The CEO of the luxury electric vehicle manufacturer Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report seems to monitor access to the means of communication allowing Ukrainians not to be cut off from the world and above all to continue to tell the world about their daily life in order to avoid Russian propaganda.
BUSINESS
Lake Oswego Review

Lake Oswego Review

Lake Oswego, OR
234
Followers
3K+
Post
137K+
Views
ABOUT

The Lake Oswego Review is considered Lake Oswego’s best source for local news. The Review offers the most read newspaper, website and social media following in town.

 http://www.lakeoswegoreview.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy