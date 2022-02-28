ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

School mask requirement to end March 11

By Associated Press
KSBY News
KSBY News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZnsUw_0eRWt8fS00

The governors of California, Oregon and Washington have announced that schoolchildren will no longer required to wear masks starting March 12.

The governors of the three states announced the measure in a joint statement as part of new indoor mask policies that come as coronavirus case and hospitalization rates decline across the West Coast.

The new guidance will make face coverings a recommendation rather than a requirement at schools and most indoor places regardless of vaccination status.

The milestone comes as much of the country relaxes public health orders, including school mask mandates, in an effort to restore normalcy and boost economic recovery.

For more on this story, watch KSBY News Monday at 5 and 6 p.m.

Comments / 0

Related
IFLScience

US "Doomsday Plane" Spotted Flying Over Nebraska

The US "Doomsday Plane" has been spotted flying over Nebraska amid rising tensions with Russia. At the height of the Cold War, when nuclear exchanges seemed like a plausible scenario, both the US and the Soviet Union commissioned Doomsday planes. They are designed to function as flying war rooms, from which the superpowers' leaders could issue commands should a nuclear conflict ensue.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Local
Washington Coronavirus
Local
Washington Education
State
Washington State
Local
California Education
City
Washington, CA
Local
Washington Health
Local
California Health
Local
Washington Government
State
Oregon State
Local
California Coronavirus
Local
California Government
Washington Examiner

Biden's border delusion

BIDEN'S BORDER DELUSION. Before President Joe Biden's State of the Union address, there was some speculation about whether he would mention the mess he has created on the U.S.-Mexico border or whether he would simply pretend it did not exist. As it turned out, he did both — he mentioned the border, and he pretended the mess did not exist.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
B102.7

Is There a Massive Bomb Target in Western South Dakota?

There are more than 77,000 square miles that makeup South Dakota, which is the 17th largest area of any state in America. With so much of that area uninhabited, it's sometimes hard to tell what's out there. Now, one interesting find in one of those wide-open spaces is getting the...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
FingerLakes1.com

USDA

INSIDE THE FLX: USDA Under Secretary for Rural Development Xochitl Torres Small discusses opportunities in New York (podcast) What’s new in rural development? On this episode of the podcast USDA Under Secretary for Rural Development Xochitl Torres Small and USDA State Director for Rural Development in New York Brian Murray were in-studio discussing that question- and so many more with ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
KSBY News

KSBY News

9K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Central Coast, California news and weather from KSBY News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy