Woman charged in Craig Memorial Bridge crash that killed 8-year-old

A woman was charged with aggravated vehicular homicide Monday for allegedly causing a vehicle crash that killed an 8-year-old child.

Christina Price , 37, of the 4700 block of Violet Road, was the driver of the vehicle that Kyla Brown, of Siegel Court, was riding in when she died.

On Sept. 11, Ms. Price allegedly crashed the vehicle, a 2015 Ford Focus, into a rising drawspan on the Craig Memorial Bridge, Toledo police previously reported.

The Brown youth was pronounced dead at the site of the crash just before 10 a.m. Ms. Price was transported to Mercy Health St. Vincent Medical Center for treatment of injuries.

The defendant was westbound on the bridge when she crashed through the drawbridge’s lowered warning gates and then struck the west half of the drawbridge as it was being raised, the police statement said. The girl was riding in the car’s back seat.

The bridge remained closed to all traffic for nearly six hours.