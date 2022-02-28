ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

Woman charged in Craig Memorial Bridge crash that killed 8-year-old

By By Ellie Buerk / The Blade
The Blade
The Blade
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2R4D1E_0eRWt51H00

A woman was charged with aggravated vehicular homicide Monday for allegedly causing a vehicle crash that killed an 8-year-old child.

Christina Price , 37, of the 4700 block of Violet Road, was the driver of the vehicle that Kyla Brown, of Siegel Court, was riding in when she died.

On Sept. 11, Ms. Price allegedly crashed the vehicle, a 2015 Ford Focus, into a rising drawspan on the Craig Memorial Bridge, Toledo police previously reported.

The Brown youth was pronounced dead at the site of the crash just before 10 a.m. Ms. Price was transported to Mercy Health St. Vincent Medical Center for treatment of injuries.

The defendant was westbound on the bridge when she crashed through the drawbridge’s lowered warning gates and then struck the west half of the drawbridge as it was being raised, the police statement said. The girl was riding in the car’s back seat.

The bridge remained closed to all traffic for nearly six hours.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Blade

Driver in fatal May 2021 crash indicted

A Lucas County grand jury on Wednesday indicted George Thomas Rogers, 44, on two counts of felony aggravated vehicular homicide. Rogers was the alleged driver in a single-vehicle crash that killed passenger Christina Peterson, 31, in May, 2021.
LUCAS COUNTY, OH
The Blade

Murder victim's girlfriend takes the stand

On the day he died, Martrece Dobson cooked his girlfriend, Dominique Black, and their two infant children sausage links, eggs, grits, and toast for breakfast. Ms. Black, 35, had just gotten off a 12-hour shift as a factory worker for Argus Corp. She was working the night shift then, from 5 p.m. to 5 a.m., and while she was gone Mr. Dobson was tasked with watching after their shared children and Ms. Black’s four older kids in the couple’s home on Bronson Avenue.
TOLEDO, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Accidents
Toledo, OH
Accidents
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
City
Toledo, OH
Toledo, OH
Crime & Safety
The Blade

Reward offered for information on murder suspect

The Toledo Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating the suspect in a recent homicide. Ofari Smith, 22, is wanted for the murder Tuesday morning of Whitney Wade, 33. Ms. Wade was found at 524½ Lagrange St. at 11:35 a.m. with at least one stab wound, according to a police report. She later died at Mercy Health St. Vincent Medical Center.
TOLEDO, OH
The Blade

Woman fatally stabbed in Toledo; suspect identified

A 33-year-old woman died Tuesday from injuries she received in a stabbing on Lagrange Street, Toledo police said in announcing that a suspect had been charged. Whitney Wade, 33, died at Mercy Heath St. Vincent Medical Center, police said. Ofari Smith, 22, was charged with murder, police said, also reporting that the two have children together. A warrant has been issued for his arrest.
TOLEDO, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Siegel Court#Ford Focus
The Blade

Man on trial for second time in 2018 murder

A Toledo man went to trial Tuesday for the 2018 fatal shooting of his cousin, almost exactly two years since his first trial ended in a hung jury. Rashad Gaines, 27, of the 900 block of Paxton Street, is charged with two counts of murder, both with a firearm and repeat violent offender specification. He is also charged with having weapons while under disability.
TOLEDO, OH
The Blade

Daily Log: 3/02

Hannah and Zachary Hofelich, Gibsonburg, Ohio, girl, Feb. 28. Danielle and Gaylon Hughes, Toledo, boy, March 1. Alex Ivy, stabbed in the face in the 1200 block of Ewing. Damian Harris, shot in the 200 block of Wasaon.
TOLEDO, OH
The Blade

Two shot in West Toledo identified, others shot

The two people who were shot in a car Saturday in West Toledo and critically injured were identified Monday. Police said Shammond Cunningham, 23, of the 3400 block of Inverness Avenue, and Elijah Snipes, 24, of the 1000 block of Secor Road, suffered multiple gunshot wounds and were admitted in critical condition with life-threatening injuries at ProMedica Toledo Hospital after their car was shot up about 3:38 p.m. in the 2500 block of Christie Street.
TOLEDO, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
The Blade

Police shoot man armed with knife in South Toledo

A man was shot by police and remains in critical condition after he advanced on them with a knife after being tased twice unsuccessfully early Monday in South Toledo. Officers encountered the still unidentified suspect about 12:26 a.m. outside Heathergate Club Apartments in the 4600 block of Heathdowns Boulevard, after receiving multiple calls of gunshots and fireworks, according to a police statement about the incident.
TOLEDO, OH
The Blade

The Blade

Toledo, OH
4K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

It is The Blade's ongoing mission to be the premier source of breaking news and information for northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan. Whether on mobile, tablet, desktop or print; it's your news however you choose.

 https://www.toledoblade.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy