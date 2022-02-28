Gov. Polis to unveil new Iconic Colorado Driver's License

DENVER — Gov. Jared Polis is set to unveil the new Iconic Colorado Driver's License on Monday afternoon. It is the first driver's license where Coloradans had a say in the design.

The work on the new design for the license began in February 2020, and the Iconic Colorado contest was launched in August 2020, with a goal to make Colorado's driver licenses the most beautiful in the United States.

In total, 119 people submitted 407 entries into the contest, and a committee made up of motor vehicle administrators, artists, and Polis selected three designs as finalists.

Over 55,000 Coloradans voted on the three finalists, and photographers Matt Nuñez and Gabriel Dupon were revealed as the winners in March 2021. Both Nuñez and Dupon received a $500 grant from Colorado Creative Industries for winning the contest.

The new front of the license is based off a photograph of Mount Sneffels, taken by Nunez. Mount Sneffels is in the San Juan Mountain Range west of Ouray and north of Telluride, and one of the state's famed 14ers .

The back of the license is based on a photo of Sprague Lake in Rocky Mountain National Park, taken by Dupon.

The Colorado driver license was last redesigned in 2015.

