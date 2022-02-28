Kaptur continues to be outspoken supporter for Biden

At a time where President Joe Biden’s approval rating is at its lowest point, U.S. Rep. Marcy Kaptur (D., Toledo), has continued to be outspoken in her support of the president.

Ms. Kaptur spoke highly of Mr. Biden’s character and willingness to take office during a challenging time for the country.

“He knew liberty was at risk and he knew the country was troubled with the pandemic,” Ms. Kaptur told The Blade. “He knew that, and he chose to run. I have the highest respect for him.”

What does it mean for the 9th District?

As of Monday, the president’s approval rating is in danger of falling below 40 percent for the first time during his term. Data from FiveThirtyEight.com, which uses information from multiple polling outlets, shows that the president’s approval rating hasn’t cracked 50 percent in over six months. The data gave President Biden an approval rating of 40.7 percent and a disapproval rating of 53.5 percent. One poll conducted by ABC News and Washington Post found that he’s already there, polling at 37 percent approval.

Republicans are hoping that Ms. Kaptur’s support of the president will play to their advantage in trying to unseat the 39-year incumbent this November.

Former Miss Ohio USA Madison Gesiotto Gilbert of North Canton, State Sen. Theresa Gavarone (R., Huron), State Rep. Craig Riedel (R., Defiance), and Air Force veteran J.R. Majewski of Port Clinton are all seeking the Republican nomination to go on and face Ms. Kaptur in November.

“The Biden Administration has been a disaster for Ohio families, and it’s no surprise that Democrat candidates across the state and the country are distancing themselves from the President,” said Gavarone campaign spokesman Josh Culling.

“Either [Ms. Kaptur] supports the disastrous Biden-Pelosi policies that are driving inflation, attacks on law enforcement and American embarrassment on the world stage, or she’s angling for a job in the administration when she loses this race.”

As Ohio’s redistricting situation remains unsolved, 9th District candidates will have to continue to wait and see where the lines are drawn before knowing which party could have an advantage.

Ms. Kaptur has stood by Mr. Biden, greeting him and attending his remarks during a recent visit to her district.

“Once in a century, maybe, we get a president who’s unselfish, who’s experienced, who’s not flamboyant, and, who in his own way, has suffered enormous loss and managed to go on,” Ms. Kaptur said. “He has courage. That’s worth its weight in gold in politics.”

The feelings of support between the Democratic pair would appear to be mutual.

“Marcy has not only made history as the longest-serving woman in the history of the House of Representatives, every day she’s making a difference. She never, ever slows up. And she’s helping this region compete, thrive, and come back,” President Biden said during his Feb. 17 remarks at The Shipyards in Lorain.

During those same remarks, the president announced a $1 billion commitment from his infrastructure plan to invest in the Great Lakes, an issue that Ms. Kaptur has made a top priority while in office.

“No president in my service, and I have walked alongside six of them, has done what he’s done already for this community and the Great Lakes,” she said.

Forecasting the 2022 midterms

Her willingness to stand by President Biden comes at a time when other House Democrats are retiring in droves. Thirty Democrats have already announced they would retire or seek another office in the 2022 midterms, compared to just 13 House Republicans.

One of those Democrats is Rep. Tim Ryan (D., Youngstown area), who was absent from the president’s recent Ohio visit, citing other campaign commitments. Mr. Ryan is running for the Senate seat being vacated by Republican Sen. Rob Portman.

He said that his support for the President depends on how the issue affects Ohio.

“It’s called thinking for yourself and representing the people who I feel have been forgotten,” he told The Blade. “I’ve done this my whole career, so that’s not going to change. I took on Obama on issues of trade, so this is not new to me.”

Ms. Kaptur said that she was “very disappointed” to see so many House Democrats not seek re-election.

“I can understand it in some places where for whatever reason, the district they’re in, they’re forcing them to run against one another,” she said. “That happened to me 10 years ago. We were victorious at the time, but it’s no fun, and you have to make a decision.”

Jeffrey Broxmeyer, American politics professor at the University of Toledo, said that those retirements could be the first sign of a rough midterm for the Democrats.

“It’s one of those indicators that is a flashing light that there is a wave election very likely coming,” he said.

Historically, the president’s party does not fare well in midterm elections. The American Presidency Project done by University of California Santa Barbara gathered data on the history of midterms and counted 40 seats lost by Republicans in 2018 while Donald Trump was in office.

Mr. Broxmeyer said that the president’s performance has become a large part of how the midterm elections go.

“We have a system of separated powers… but the way that voters often times have come to evaluate politics in the modern era where presidents have become much more powerful, much more influential - they really suck up all the oxygen in the political system, midterm elections have become a referendum on the president,” he said.

It’s been nearly two decades since the ruling party gained House seats in a midterm. Republicans picked up eight seats in 2002 while George W. Bush was president. Democrats lost 63 seats in 2010 midway through Barack Obama’s first term.

“Marcy Kaptur’s decision to embrace Joe Biden and his failing record is a recipe for losing in November,” said Courtney Parella, spokesman for the National Republican Congressional Committee.

Ms. Kaptur doesn’t take much stock in the turnover produced from the midterms.

“I think a lot of those Washington papers and the pundits, they like to show that there’s a contest,” she said. “So, it’s promotional, but I look at each race as a race and let the best person win and fight for the interest of your people.”

Ohio Democrats back Biden

Despite the president’s low approval ratings, the Democratic party still believes that they have a strong chance to win races in November.

“I think voters care less about political party or partisan persuasion. What they’re looking for is somebody who’s fighting for them,” said Ohio Democratic Party spokesman Matt Keyes. “We have a slate of Democrats up and down the ticket for this year that is laser focused on fighting for those kitchen table issues.”

Some Democrats have seemingly tried to keep their distance from President Biden, but Ohio Democrats have repeatedly backed the Biden agenda.

Another project from FiveThirtyEight found that Mr. Ryan and Ms. Kaptur voted in favor of legislation supported by the president 100 percent of the time during his first year in office. Democratic Senator Sherrod Brown aligned with him 98 percent of the time.

The majority of House Democrats vote in line with the President all of the time, but a few challenge him at times. Rep. Jared Golden from Maine’s 2nd District, considered to be a moderate Democrat, had the lowest rating among his party at 83 percent.

Those in the House considered to be more left-leaning also break away from President Biden at times. Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, and Rashida Tlaib of Michigan, all members of the House’s liberal “squad”, all voted with in line with the president 92 percent of the time.

The president is scheduled to deliver his State of the Union remarks on Tuesday.