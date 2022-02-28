ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

TikTok Videos Are About To Get Much Longer

By Bill Galluccio
 8 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

TikTok is taking aim at YouTube with its latest move. The social media company said that videos are about to get much longer as users soon will be able to record ten-minute clips . The move comes less than a year after TikTok expanded the length of videos from 60 seconds to three minutes.

TikTok has been experimenting with longer videos ever since it first launched when users could only post short ten-second clips.

“We’re always thinking about new ways to bring value to our community and enrich the TikTok experience. Last year, we introduced longer videos, giving our community more time to create and be entertained on TikTok,” a spokesperson from TikTok told TechCrunch in a statement . “Today, we’re excited to start rolling out the ability to upload videos that are up to 10 minutes, which we hope would unleash even more creative possibilities for our creators around the world.”

TikTok hopes the move will keep users more engaged on their platform and make it easier for content creators to build compelling content. Under the current three-minute time limit, many people are filming videos in multiple parts, urging their followers to watch all the clips.

TikTok said it will slowly roll out the ability to post longer videos to all users around the world in the coming weeks.

