ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

‘My respect for Bielsa is massive’: Jesse Marsch named as new manager of Leeds

By Louise Taylor
The Guardian
The Guardian
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RVf0s_0eRWssvK00
Leeds United unveil their new manager Jesse Marsch at Elland Road 28/02/2022 Photograph: Leeds United FC

Jesse Marsch has been confirmed as the new head coach of Leeds United, after the struggling Premier League club moved swiftly to replace Marcelo Bielsa.

Indeed Bielsa, sacked on Sunday , had barely had time to bid his players a final farewell at the training ground on Monday morning before his 48-year-old successor became only the second American to manage a Premier League team.

Related: Liverpool’s Wembley win and fans unite to support Ukraine – Football Weekly

Speaking about the appointment, the Leeds director of football, Victor Orta, said: “We are delighted to welcome Jesse to the club and excited for him to lead us into this new chapter. Jesse is someone we identified a number of years ago during his time at Red Bull Salzburg and we believe his philosophy and style of football aligns with that of the club and will suit the players very well. We have a long-term plan and firmly believe he can take Leeds United to the next level and are excited for what the future holds.”

“I think almost every job I’ve had, I’ve followed a club legend,” Marsch told LUTV. “There’s massive challenges to that. I have a lot to prove to our fanbase that I’m the right guy to follow such a hero like Marcelo Bielsa. But I think the key is when they see the team play and they play with passion, heart and they show that they’re also intelligent and clear with the playing model and they’re aggressive, then the fans will tolerate the coach even if they don’t like his accent or if he’s not as popular as the previous coach.

“My respect and admiration for Marcelo Bielsa is massive. How he’s helped transform Leeds United into a Premier League team is pretty amazing. Everything that’s been done has laid an incredible foundation and coming into this moment I just want to try to do everything I can to help take the club into the next phase of our history.”

Leeds are two points and two places above the drop zone but, with key players due to return from injury in the coming weeks, unhappy supporters wanted Bielsa, the man who restored their Premier League place after a 16-year exile, to see the job through.
Chairman Andrea Radrizzani saw things differently, though, and made the change, with Marsch the man enlisted to lead a charge away from the bottom three.

“I think I was identified by the club as a good follow-up to what Marcelo has created,” Marsch added. “I think my style of play, my aggressiveness, the desire I have for teams to be intensive and to run and to make things difficult for the opponent fits with what has been done over the last three-and-a-half years.

“It will be a big challenge to do it in a short period of time and I’ll make sure we evolve in a way that can be successful for what the future may bring but do it now. I have to really identify how to do the important and simple things right away and then build complexity as we continue to move forward.”

Leeds fans must trust the former RB Leipzig, Red Bull Salzburg and New York Red Bulls coach is somewhat more successful than his compatriot, Bob Bradley, proved at Swansea a few years ago but no one is underestimating the task confronting Marsch.

A manager who shone at Salzburg left Leipzig in December by “mutual consent” following an indifferent five months in charge of the Bundesliga club and must now somehow correct an appalling run of form during which Bielsa’s side collected one point from their past six games and conceded 20 goals in the past five matches alone.

Like Bielsa an advocate of an aggressive high pressing game – albeit using a slightly more moderate model than his Argentinian predecessor – Marsch is much admired in the Elland Road boardroom after striking up a rapport with Orta early in 2020.

His priority in a run of games starting at Leicester on Saturday, before two vital home matches against Aston Villa and Norwich, will be to tighten a defence which has conceded 60 top-flight goals this season – more than any other team in the division. In Bielsa’s last two games Leeds sank 6-0 at Liverpool and lost 4-0 at home against Tottenham.

In mitigation Leeds have been without three key players comprising the team’s spine for much of this season and Marsch can only hope last season’s leading scorer Patrick Bamford, the England central midfielder Kalvin Phillips and the centre-back and captain, Liam Cooper, return to action on schedule this spring.

Related: Marcelo Bielsa transformed Leeds with decency, humility and hard work | James Riach

The Leeds chief executive, Angus Kinnear, said: “We are really pleased to have quickly secured the services of our first-choice head coach. Whilst the short-term objective for Jesse is obvious, we believe he has the courage and ambition to build on the strong foundations we have created over the last four years and elevate the performance of the club over the long-term.

“He had a great deal of success with New York Red Bulls and Red Bull Salzburg and has demonstrated during our many meetings that he is a great fit with the footballing culture of Leeds United.

“At this challenging time, it is important that the club remains united from top to bottom. The fans have been amazing throughout Andrea’s tenure and we have no doubt they will unite behind Jesse and ensure the team quickly returns to winning with style.”

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Norwich boss Dean Smith blasts 8.15pm kick-off time for FA Cup trip to Liverpool as it is 'TOO LATE' for travelling fans and says they 'have not been considered' with this month's Chelsea clash potentially moving to next week if either side progresses

Norwich boss Dean Smith has criticised the scheduling of his side's FA Cup clash against Liverpool at Anfield, saying an 8.15pm kick-off is 'too late' for visiting fans. The Canaries head to Merseyside for the second time in 10 days to face a Liverpool team who won a record ninth League Cup against Chelsea at Wembley on Sunday.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bob Bradley
Person
Patrick Bamford
Person
Kalvin Phillips
Person
Marcelo Bielsa
Person
Liam Cooper
Person
Andrea Radrizzani
Person
Jesse Marsch
LFCTransferRoom

Watch: Taki Minamino Double Gives Liverpool Lead Over Norwich City In FA Cup Fifth Round

A double from Taki Minamino sees Liverpool go 2-0 up at home to Norwich City in the FA Cup fifth round, the second one being a wonder strike. Liverpool took the the time to open the scoring, after Norwich City gave just as they got in the opening 25 minutes. However, the home side soon showed their quality as they find the lead through Japanese forward Taki Minamino.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Liverpool 2, Norwich City 1 - Match Recap: Minamino The Cup Hero

Liverpool’s celebrations over their League Cup win are already over as they have another match to focus on. Jurgen Klopp has gone with 10 changes from Sunday’s lineup against Chelsea, but the bench is pretty strong. There’s also West Ham on the horizon. Liverpool shouldn’t take Norwich lightly but they should have enough quality to see this one through.
PREMIER LEAGUE
CBS Sports

Leeds United hire Jesse Marsch to replace Marcelo Bielsa as head coach, who's ready for 'big challenge'

February hasn't been kind to Leeds United. They've conceded 20 goals during a month that saw them draw one game and lose four more as they tumbled closer to the relegation zone. What has happened to last season's Premier League darlings? How did they go from a newly promoted team that finished ninth to a team at risk of dropping back to the Championship? Questions were asked about Marcelo Bielsa's extremely open style of play, but before analyzing that, it's important to note that he was without Kalvin Phillips, Patrick Bamford, Diego Llorente, Robin Koch and several other members of the team for large portions of the season. Leeds had a thin squad to begin the season, so the numerous injuries have cut extra deep.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Telegraph

Leeds appoint Jesse Marsch as head coach after owner admits 'something was broken' under Marcelo Bielsa

Leeds United have announced Jesse Marsch as their new head coach after admitting that something was “broken” under Marcelo Bielsa, who was sacked on Sunday. Marsch, the former RB Leipzig coach who has worked under the Red Bull system and is a protégé of Manchester United’s interim manager Ralf Rangnick, has signed a contract at Elland Road until June 2025.
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#American#Red Bull Salzburg#Lutv
The Guardian

Why Vladimir Putin has already lost this war

Less than a week into the war, it seems increasingly likely that Vladimir Putin is heading towards a historic defeat. He may win all the battles but still lose the war. Putin’s dream of rebuilding the Russian empire has always rested on the lie that Ukraine isn’t a real nation, that Ukrainians aren’t a real people, and that the inhabitants of Kyiv, Kharkiv and Lviv yearn for Moscow’s rule. That’s a complete lie – Ukraine is a nation with more than a thousand years of history, and Kyiv was already a major metropolis when Moscow was not even a village. But the Russian despot has told his lie so many times that he apparently believes it himself.
POLITICS
The Guardian

‘I had no idea he was there’: families’ shock at video of captured Russian soldiers

Ukrainian officials have published dozens of videos of what they say are captured Russian soldiers, as the brutal fighting in Ukraine enters its fourth day. In one of the videos, published early on Sunday morning on the Telegram channel Find Your Own, set up by Ukraine’s interior ministry, a visibly injured soldier identifies himself as Leonid Paktishev, the commander of a sniper unit based in the Rostov region.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Leeds United F.C.
Soccer
Tottenham Hotspur F.C.
Soccer
Aston Villa F.C.
The Guardian

Bodies missing after Mexican drug cartel massacre caught on video

Mexicans have been left wondering what happened to about a dozen men who disappeared after they were seen lined up against a wall by drug cartel gunmen. In a video apparently filmed by a resident of the town San José de Gracia in the western state of Michoacán and posted on social media, bursts of gunfire broke out and smoke covered the scene.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Guardian

The Guardian

172K+
Followers
54K+
Post
52M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy