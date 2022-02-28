ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Take That Train and Take That L

560 The Joe
560 The Joe
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jt7NU_0eRWsq9s00

Heat TV’s John Crotty has the news that Marlins’ CEO Derek Jeter is stepping down broken to him and is a little upset stating, “I have always been a fan of him from a player’s perspective. I liked him with the group so I am sorry to hear that.”

When it comes to The Heat and the “Let’s Go Heat” chants on the road, Crotty comments, “It shows how winning becomes pervasive in these communities.”

Miami begins a challenging stretch these next four games but will start tonight against The Bulls without Kyle Lowry for personal reasons but no one knows exactly what those reasons are and Crotty likes it saying, “I think it goes again to the team, culture and unselfishness of the organization.”

Crotty sees Bam Adebayo stepping up for the team and does it all for his teammates claiming, “The perimeter players depend on Bam to get them open.”

As far as The Heat being down both games this weekend but still managing to pull of a win, Crotty proclaims, “You have to give credit to Miami’s bench.”

Miami is tops in the East and play number 2 in the East tonight at 7:30 when they face Chicago.

Comments / 0

Related
fadeawayworld.net

Bill Simmons Blasts Anthony Davis: "If The Lakers Miss The Playoffs, AD Will Have Missed The Playoffs 6/10 Years... We Are Finding Out This Year It Doesn't Matter Who Is On His Team."

Anthony Davis made it to the NBA's 75th Anniversary Team, he's an NBA champion, an 8-time NBA All-Star and has made the All-NBA First team 4 times. His move to the Los Angeles Lakers to play alongside LeBron James was supposed to make the Lakers contenders for years to come, but even if they have won a title together, it hasn't been everything they expected either. There have even been reports that the Lakers could trade Davis in the offseason.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bam Adebayo
Person
John Crotty
Person
Kyle Lowry
Person
Derek Jeter
The Spun

Bears Reportedly Expected To Pursue Packers Wide Receiver

With free agent roughly a week away, it sounds like the Chicago Bears could try to poach a wide receiver from the Green Bay Packers. According to Evan Massey of NFL Analysis Network, the Bears are expected to pursue Packers wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling. Valdes-Scantling, 27, finished the 2021 season...
NFL
FanSided

Washington Commanders connected to yet another big-name QB

The Washington Commanders are searching for their future at quarterback and it looks like they might have some interest in a talented and experienced option. As the Washington Commanders continue working on figuring out what they want to do at quarterback, they keep reaching out to other teams about their talented and experienced starting quarterbacks.
NFL
The Spun

Cowboys Agree To One-Year Deal With Wide Receiver

The Dallas Cowboys were able to retain at least one of their pending free agent wide receivers on Tuesday. The team announced that it came to terms on a deal with Noah Brown to keep him with the organization for one more year. Brown’s been a pretty nice find for...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heat Tv#Marlins
The Spun

Cowboys Reportedly Letting Pro Bowler Leave In Free Agency

The Dallas Cowboys are expected to lose at least one key member from last year’s roster this offseason. According to Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News, Pro Bowl punter Bryan Anger is considered “unlikely to return” to the Cowboys. “Cowboys punter Bryan Anger is considered unlikely...
NFL
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to Mitch Trubisky report

While the NFL world is abuzz with discussions about Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and where he might play next season, there is another quarterback who might be making some surprising waves of his own. Mitch Trubisky. Hey, don’t laugh. Hear us out. ESPN’s Dan Graziano wrote about...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
On3.com

Michigan makes decision on Hunter Dickinson ahead of Big Ten Tournament

Michigan got some good news Tuesday morning. A key piece will likely be available for the Big Ten tournament. Hunter Dickinson, who’s been dealing with a stomach bug, is expected to be available for the Wolverines in Indianapolis, a school spokesperson told CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein. Dickinson missed Michigan’s season-ending win over Ohio State last week.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

North Carolina Legend Doesn’t Hold Back On Coach K

North Carolina added another chapter to its storied rivalry with Duke by upsetting the Blue Devils in Mike Krzyzewski’s final home game. The win marred an otherwise joyous celebration for the retiring head coach, but don’t expect any Tar Heels to feel bad about it. When speaking to...
COLLEGE SPORTS
FanSided

Buccaneers have new trade option after major quarterback announcement

The Buccaneers knew they weren’t in on the Aaron Rodgers sweepstakes for the past month, but Jordan Love would be a different story. While it looks like there is still some debate as to the specifics of the contract, Aaron Rodgers is officially staying in Green Bay and not retiring or looking for a trade according to Ian Rapoport.
NFL
560 The Joe

560 The Joe

Miami, FL
91
Followers
192
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

Live coverage of the Miami Hurricanes, Miami Dolphins, and Florida Panthers! Stream, read and download 560 The Joe WQAM from any device on Audacy.

 https://www.audacy.com/wqam

Comments / 0

Community Policy