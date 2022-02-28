Take That Train and Take That L

Heat TV’s John Crotty has the news that Marlins’ CEO Derek Jeter is stepping down broken to him and is a little upset stating, “I have always been a fan of him from a player’s perspective. I liked him with the group so I am sorry to hear that.”

When it comes to The Heat and the “Let’s Go Heat” chants on the road, Crotty comments, “It shows how winning becomes pervasive in these communities.”

Miami begins a challenging stretch these next four games but will start tonight against The Bulls without Kyle Lowry for personal reasons but no one knows exactly what those reasons are and Crotty likes it saying, “I think it goes again to the team, culture and unselfishness of the organization.”

Crotty sees Bam Adebayo stepping up for the team and does it all for his teammates claiming, “The perimeter players depend on Bam to get them open.”

As far as The Heat being down both games this weekend but still managing to pull of a win, Crotty proclaims, “You have to give credit to Miami’s bench.”

Miami is tops in the East and play number 2 in the East tonight at 7:30 when they face Chicago.